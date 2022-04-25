Stevie Nicks is coming to the Portland area in June

It’s been a week since Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless, and Diamante blew the roof off the Cross Insurance Arena, and people are still talking about it. Not only were the bands just as impressive as ever, but it was also a cathartic experience for many after being cooped up for the last 2 years. There was something about finally being in a big indoor venue surrounded by equally passionate people belting out some of the best current rock songs that felt so damn good.

