Stevie Nicks is coming to the Portland area in June

By Lizzy Acker
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Find your flowiest dresses and your chunkiest necklaces -- early summer just got a whole lot witchier. Stevie Nicks is coming to RV Inn Style Resorts...

Ash Jurberg

The coffee billionaire who lives in Oregon

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,668 billionaires around the world. For the first time, three of them live in Oregon. Phil Knight and Timothy Boyle have been members of the billionaires club for some time.
Rolling Stone

Maroon 5 Expand World Tour With New North American Dates

Click here to read the full article. Maroon 5 are extending their ongoing world tour with 13 additional stops at arenas across North America. After some scattered dates in the Middle East, as well as California and Canada through May and June, the pop-rock band will officially kick off a North American tour July 30 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The new set of dates will stretch through Aug. 20 when Maroon 5 will wrap things up with a performance at Montreal’s Centre Bell Arena. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, April 29...
The Oregonian

When workers leave Portland, here’s where they go

This is Oregon Insight, The Oregonian’s weekly look at the numbers behind the state’s economy. View past installments here. Portland was a popular place to move for much of the decade, a relatively affordable West Coast city that built a brand around lively outdoor activities, top-shelf food and drink, a rapidly growing tech scene and a family-friendly urban vibe.
Channel 6000

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Portland, Oregon

(STACKER) — There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
96.7 KISS FM

Totally Epic! Maroon 5 is Bringing World Tour to Montana

This is definitely going to be one of the biggest concerts this year in Montana, and you don't want to miss it!. Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum American pop rock band, Maroon 5 has announced a Montana tour date. Maroon 5 is bringing their World Tour to Billings, Montana on Monday, August 8, 2022. The show will take place at the First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
94.3 WCYY

Relive the Night Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless, and Diamante Rocked Portland, Maine

It’s been a week since Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless, and Diamante blew the roof off the Cross Insurance Arena, and people are still talking about it. Not only were the bands just as impressive as ever, but it was also a cathartic experience for many after being cooped up for the last 2 years. There was something about finally being in a big indoor venue surrounded by equally passionate people belting out some of the best current rock songs that felt so damn good.
WWEEK

Feast Portland Is Scrapping All of Its Live, In-Person Events for 2022

We may have taken off our masks and lifted restrictions on gatherings, but COVID isn’t done dashing out plans just yet. Today, Feast Portland—the citywide smorgasbord that once attracted 20,000 people—announced that all live events for 2022 are canceled. The Instagram post cited ongoing struggles in the hospitality industry that stemmed from the original pandemic closures. Portland Monthly was first to report the news.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Rising Home Prices in Portland’s Suburbs

Last week’s edition of WW took note of a recent phenomenon: Median home prices in Milwaukie, Beaverton and Happy Valley are all more expensive than in Portland proper. A “doughnut effect” of people who can work remotely—and are no longer interested in experiencing urban grit—has home prices in the suburbs rising at a faster clip than in Portland. We gauged what $400,000 could buy in five nearby towns—as well as in the Rose City. Here’s what our readers had to say:
WKYC

Free concert coming to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame before May 7 Cleveland Guardians-Toronto Blue Jays game

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is throwing a pre-game party before the Cleveland Guardians take on the Toronto Blue Jays on May 7. There will be a free concert outside of the Rock Hall starting at 2 p.m. Music will be provided by the Toronto-based band, The Darcys. Food and beer trucks will be available on site, including the Rock Hall’s famous BBQ smoker.
Channel 6000

April for the records: Top 10 coldest, wettest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a beautiful Saturday, expect more of the same on your Sunday as a ridge of high pressure continues to remain in place over the Pacific Northwest — and we will add another 4-5 degrees to Saturday’s high temperatures. Portland should top out...
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Metalheads Create Impressive Cover of Fleetwood Mac Song

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.
