Sacramento, CA

Bicyclist died days after hit-and-run

ABC10
ABC10
 1 day ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A bicyclist died days after being hit by a pickup truck according to California Highway Patrol. Around 10:50 p.m. on April 21, the CHP South Sacramento division said two bicyclists...

Accidents
