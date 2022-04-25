It’s a hot one out there! How Myrtle Beachers can stay cool on 2022’s warmest days yet

Grand Strand area temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s on Monday afternoon and Tuesday’s temperatures may look similar until the chance of rain increases in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service .

These forecasted temperatures are said to be the highest of 2022 by the NWS and the Ultraviolet Index, or the strength of the sunburn-producing radiation, is classified as very high.

Here are some ways for you and your loved ones to stay cool and stay safe during this warm week:

Protect your skin

It is advisable to wear sunscreen every day, but if you’re not one who includes sunscreen in your daily routine, this is the week to start.

With the UV Index being labeled as extra high for Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service is advising that protection is needed if you’re planning to spend time outdoors.

In order to decrease risk of skin damage or skin cancer, the Skin Cancer Foundation says to apply broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher about 30 minutes before going outdoors. For more protection, apply the sunscreen every two hours to exposed areas.

Stay hydrated

Carry a water bottle with you, especially on these hot days, so you can stay hydrated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to drink one cup of water every 15-20 minutes if you’re working outdoors in the heat.

“Drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat illness,” the CDC says. “Water is generally sufficient for hydration.”

Remember that your furry friends need to stay cool, too

This weather can be dangerous for your pets also.

“Cats, they tend to do a good job just hiding in the shade somewhere,” Dr. Isabelle Ying, a veterinarian at Myrtle Beach Animal Hospital, said. “Dogs tend to be a little bit more crazy with running around and being more motivated to be active even though it gets really hot. So heatstroke is a big, big issue for a lot of pets, especially during the summer months.”

It is especially dangerous to leave pets in the car on days like this.

“I don’t think they really understand just how fast it happens ... If you lock a dog in a car, ... that dog has nothing but the air inside, and it heats up extremely quickly. You can literally cook them in a car,” Kelly Bonome, director of Horry County Animal Care Center, told The Sun News in 2019 .

Even outside of a hot car, it is possible for animals to get sick from excessive heat.

“If it’s too hot for your hand to put down, especially on asphalt, then your dog shouldn’t be walking,” Ying said. “At that time of day, I try to keep walks short then I’m trying to do the longer walks either first thing in the morning or in the evening after the sun goes down, just to make sure it’s cooler for them.”