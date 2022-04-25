ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine says he gave $20K to family selling flowers on roadside

By Aliza Chasan, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKUfH_0fJbNLt200

NEW YORK ( WPIX ) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine said he gave away $20,000 he was planning to spend at a club.

In a video posted to Instagram, the rapper explained that he’d intended to spend the cash at the club, but he didn’t end up going. While headed to an airport on his way out of New York, he spotted people selling flowers on the side of the road and decided to give it to them.

Video shows him handing over a stack of money and hugging a man and woman on the side of the road. The pair thanked the rapper and wished him well.

More than 100 people who went to the same high school now have brain tumors

Earlier in April, the rapper posted video of himself dropping bundles of cash onto the ground. He counted more than $1 million and called himself the “king of New York.”

The rapper is no longer in prison. In 2019, he was sentenced to two years, buy was released during the pandemic to serve the last four months of his sentence at an undisclosed location because his asthma put him in danger of contracting the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine’s Lawyer Tells Judge Tekashi’s New Song ‘Gine’ Is a Lil Durk Diss Track in Order to Avoid Lawsuit

6ix9ine's lawyer recently had to explain the rapper's beef with Lil Durk to a judge in order to try and avoid further litigation for the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper. 6ix9ine is still entrenched in a lawsuit with Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier, who sued the rapper for his involvement in a 2018 robbery. They are seeking a $1 million restitution payout. In the latest development in the case, which took place on Thursday (April 21), the lawyer for Wonzer and Dozier claimed Tekashi's new single "Gine" contains lyrics about the robbery victims.
HIP HOP
thesource.com

Tekashi 6ix9ine Admits To Using Prop Cash In Instagram Flex

Tekashi 6ix9ine could just be putting a face to the term “Flexing and Finessing,” as the rapper has admitted to posing with some fake cash in a video he posted on Instagram. Before the rainbow-haired rapper would release the music visual to his single, “Gine,” Tekashi would post a message on Instagram to his fellow rap counterparts.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Flowers#Brain Tumors#King Of New York#Ksn Tv
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine Questions Why Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, & King Von Weren't "Caught Lacking"

Another Off The Record clip has captivated Hip Hop. Tekashi 6ix9ine recently burst back onto the scene with a new single and as always, each emergence arrives with controversy. He's been targeting artists like Fivio Foreign and attempting to bait the B.I.B.L.E. rapper into beef, but Fivio won't bite. Aside from that drama, 6ix9ine visited DJ Akademiks's podcast and passionately spoke about being ridiculed when he was kidnapped by his own associates.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy