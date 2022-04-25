Update: One lane reopened following accident eastbound on Interstate 10 in Madison County

UPDATE 3:47 p.m.: As of 3:28 p.m., the left lane where the accident occurred on the two lane highway going eastbound had been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A traffic accident on Interstate 10 in Madison County has blocked eastbound traffic.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck heading eastbound near mile marker 267 lost its contents on the road.

The accident is located before the Madison and Suwannee county line.

All eastbound lanes are blocked.

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the scene just after 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic in the area is flowing normally.