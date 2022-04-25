Minivan rolls into lake near Paw Paw
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when a minivan ended up in a lake northwest of Paw Paw Sunday.
It happened around 1 p.m. Sunday off Fairbanks Avenue at Lake Brownwood in Antwerp Township.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a driver was backing out of a driveway when the brakes of his Dodge Grand Caravan went out. The minivan rolled backward and fell off a seawall. It was submerged in between 6 and 8 feet of water.
The driver escaped without injury.
A wrecker pulled it from the water with help from the Van Buren County Dive Team.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1