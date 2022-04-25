ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Grove, NY

Wegmans Will Open First Long Island Store In Lake Grove

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vgurv_0fJbM1QO00
Wegmans Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Jwesser24

One of the nation's most popular supermarket chains is opening its first location on Long Island.

Wegmans Food Markets announced on Monday, April 25 that it will be opening the store in Suffolk County, in Lake Grove, a village in the Town of Brookhaven.

The 100,000-square foot store will be located in the DSW plaza at the corner of Middle County Road and Moriches Road, the company said, noting that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 8.5 acres of the existing 28-acre plaza.

Prestige Properties and Development will continue to own and operate the remainder of the plaza, Wegmans said.

“We are delighted and proud Wegmans has chosen our DSW Plaza Shopping Center for their first location on Long Island,” said Sam Shalem Chairman and CEO of Prestige Properties & Development. “Wegmans is a first-class asset and will be an incredible addition to Lake Grove and the surrounding communities. We look forward to partnering with Wegmans on this landmark location.”

A timeline for construction and opening has not yet been determined, the company said.

“Wegmans will be such a positive addition to our village, as it will help rejuvenate all of the retail in the area" said Lake Grove Mayor Robert Scottaline said in a statement. "The company has a reputation that will bring folks near and far into Lake Grove to do their shopping,” “We are so excited to welcome Wegmans to our beautiful village. We look forward to working together to make a positive impact in the community.”

Wegmans, which was founded in 1916, now operates 106 stores in seven states and has more than 50,000 employees.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, it now has stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, and North Carolina.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
94.3 Lite FM

Stop & Shop Closing Two New York Stores

"Screwed!" Many Empire State residents are going to have to find a new place to shop for groceries. One store has been open for over 20 years. Stop & Shop is closing its supermarket located in Central Islip, New York in a few weeks. The grocery store is located at...
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
Thrillist

Wegmans Just Announced a New Store Coming to New York

The popular grocery chain Wegmans will continue its expansion in the New York City area, announcing this week that it inked a deal for a 100,000 square-foot space in Lake Grove, New York. The opening date has not yet been determined. The location in Suffolk County will be the company's...
LAKE GROVE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Rochester, NY
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Brookhaven, NY
City
Maryland, NY
City
Lake Grove, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Food Drink#Wegmans Food Markets#Dsw Plaza Shopping Center
94.3 Lite FM

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hudson Valley Post

How Many Towns in New York State Do Not Sell Alcohol?

Kind of hard to believe there are still towns that hold on to old Prohibition-era laws in the year 2022. But they still do exist in some areas across the state. According to a state database's last update, there are at least seven towns in New York state that are still completely dry. You might need Google Maps open to actually find some of these towns, for they are pretty small.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

A Big Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Western New York

If you haven't played the lottery recently here in Western New York, now might be the time for you to reconsider. It seems that the area is on a lucky streak. Another Big winning lottery ticket was sold in Western New York recently. If you happened to stop into the Tops Friendly Market at 658 W Main St, in the village of Arcade to buy a Take 5 ticket, you just might want to check your numbers.
LOTTERY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
259K+
Followers
41K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy