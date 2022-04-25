ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Elton John dazzles in farewell concert in Tampa

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD28v_0fJbLvIG00
Sir Elton John performs during the first stop of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in January. John played a sold-out show at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Sunday. [ BEN GIBSON | Courtesy of Rocket Entertainment ]

TAMPA — You could feel the love Sunday night at the sold-out Elton John concert at Amalie Arena.

It came from the excited fans, many of whom dressed up in bedazzled, thick-framed glasses and feather boas that John has made part of his signature look over the years. And it was reciprocated by Sir Elton, who told the audience he loved them after the first two songs.

The farewell tour’s Tampa stop was a long time coming. It was originally scheduled for 2018, but was postponed to 2019 due to illness. After the November 2019 show sold out in Tampa, John announced a second farewell tour, which was delayed because of the pandemic.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour launched in January, but a couple of dates were postponed when the singer tested positive for COVID-19.

John started the show with a bang, rolling out Bennie and the Jets as many fans were still taking their seats. Dressed in a sparkly tuxedo and glittery green glasses, he nimbly worked the piano with an energy that never faltered during the two-hour-plus set. John’s powerful voice sounds phenomenal.

The stage’s backdrop was a brick pattern decorated with symbols of John’s achievements throughout his storied, 50-year career. They included The Lion King motif, the Soul Train logo and the Gucci logo. It framed a screen where videos played to illustrate songs, each one more different than the next. During Philadelphia Freedom, dancers clad in rainbow-colored streetwear nodded to LGBTQ equality.

But it was most exciting when the screen showed John and his exceptional band playing live. On stage were John Mahon and Nigel Olsson (drums, backing vocals), Ray Cooper (percussion), Davey Johnstone (guitar, backing vocals), Matt Bissonette (bass guitar, vocals) and Kim Bullard (keyboards). Johnstone, Olsson and Cooper have been playing with John since the 1970s.

The show reached a climax with a nine-minute extended version of Rocket Man, in which Johnstone really went for it. He also shined during Have Mercy on the Criminal.

During Levon, percussionist Cooper was showing out, rocking a tambourine in ways not usually seen. That song ascended into another massive jam that ended with the one moment John had to visibly catch his breath.

To slow things down, John performed Candle in the Wind, the version dedicated to Marilyn Monroe, accompanied by a video montage of the iconic actor.

The singer kept his patter to a minimum, relatively. But he shared anecdotes about his music, like how Aretha Franklin recorded his Border Song when he was just starting out and that led to a lifelong friendship and working relationship. Before he played Someone Saved My Life Tonight, he said it was one of his favorite songs he and musical partner Bernie Taupin ever wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8avT_0fJbLvIG00

The crowd sang along to favorites like Tiny Dancer and Sad Songs (Say So Much) and provided the fun laaaa-la-la-la-la-la part of Crocodile Rock. A montage of John’s greatest moments, including his appearances on Soul Train and The Simpsons, played during I’m Still Standing.

Indeed, John is still standing and singing and playing with such passion and fervor that it’s hard to imagine him wanting to hang it up. The same goes for the band; these guys looked like they were having the time of their lives.

A shower of golden confetti rained down on the audience during Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting, the last song before the encore. John returned to the stage wearing a pink robe and heart-shaped glasses. He played his hit Cold Heart, a duo with Dua Lipa, who appeared on the screen. He remarked on how exciting it was to have a hit at age 75, then played his first hit, Your Song.

John ended the night recounting the number of times he’s played in Tampa and in Florida. He remarked that while he won’t be back, he’ll never forget us.

“Farewell,” he said, before launching into Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. He stripped off the robe, revealing a colorful track suit, then got onto a contraption that disappeared him into the back of the screen. It was hard to watch him go.

Comments / 5

Related
Q 105.7

Odd Couples: When Elton John Sang on an Alice in Chains Song

The overdose death of Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley in 2002 left an undeniable hole in the band. Even though the group had been on an unofficial hiatus at the time – several of the members engaged with solo projects to keep busy — it still shook its foundation. Three years later, Alice in Chains reunited for some shows but made clear that even as their careers moved forward, no one would be able to fill Staley's shoes.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
loudersound.com

Randy Bachman: my stories of Elvis, Little Richard, Steven Tyler and more

Randy Bachman has a career that goes back 50 years, to when The Guess Who had their first hit. Since then, the Canadian icon has had consistent success, not only with the aforementioned band, but also with the blues-rock rollercoaster that was Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Songs like American Woman and You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet have become part of rock’s folklore. And he's met a few people along the way.
MUSIC
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nigel Olsson
Person
John Green
Person
Davey Johnstone
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ray Cooper
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Elton John
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Billy Idol turned a song of crazed vengeance into the hit that made him a star

From going nowhere in London with Generation X, to pop star and transatlantic hits, all it took Billy Idol was 15 minutes in a studio, and his sister getting pregnant. When Billy Idol left the UK to live in New York City at the beginning of the 80s, it was more of a gamble than a career move. The initial heady excitement of the punk years in London had levelled off, his band Generation X had ground to a halt, and Idol and his girlfriend Perri Lister were keen to see more of the world.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farewell Concert#Lion King#Philadelphia Freedom#Lgbtq
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Wife Nancy Shevell, Go Hiking After Reunion Dinner With Ringo Starr

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell had some fun in the sun, when they went for a casual hike in Los Angeles on Thursday April 21. The 79-year-old singer carried a big walking stick while he and Nancy, 62, went to stroll through nature, alongside their dog. The hike came just days after Paul and Nancy were seen out to dinner with his Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, 81, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Aimée Osbourne — A.K.A. ARO — Isn’t Living in Ozzy’s Shadow With ‘Against Mine’

Click here to read the full article. Aimée Osbourne, who records music as ARO, has an extensive library of songs she is mustering the courage to release. “Because I grew up in a known family the sense of protection around my privacy was maybe a little more heightened than had a grown up in a family that perhaps wasn’t as known,” says Osbourne, whose parents are Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. “I think [holding onto those songs] is the constant effort to try and make peace with that and navigate through that as an independent artist that also has the right to...
MUSIC
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy