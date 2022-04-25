Siblings killed by falling tree at campground in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY — Two kids are dead after a dead tree fell on the golf cart they were riding in on Saturday at a campground in Owen County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were called around 2 p.m. to the Indian Oaks Campground in Taylor Township and found an 8-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, both of Indianapolis, who died when the tree fell on them, Owen County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Miller said in a press release.

They were riding on a golf cart with their parents when the tree fell on them, Miller said.

WRTV emailed the Owen County Coroner Monday morning to confirm their identities and is awaiting a response.

The tree also heavily damaged a nearby vehicle, Miller said. No other injuries were reported.

The MSD of Wayne Township says both kids were students. They released the following statement Monday:

The MSD of Wayne Township was heartbroken to learn of the deaths of two elementary students over the weekend as a result of an accident while at a campground with their parents. We are working with the families involved to provide support during this terribly challenging time. Additional resources are being provided for the students and staff impacted as they grieve and mourn these losses. We are deeply appreciative of the outreach from so many in our community and around the state.





Additional details haven't been confirmed at this time.