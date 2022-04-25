Pedestrian killed walking on Interstate 5 near Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood, CHP says

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood, authorities said.

A driver was traveling at about 65 mph in the fast lane of southbound I-5 near Florin Road around 12:10 a.m. when they noticed a “dark object” moving into their lane, the California Highway Patrol’s South Sacramento office said in a Monday news release.

“There was not enough time to react, and the Acura struck a female pedestrian, causing fatal injuries,” CHP officials wrote.

The Acura driver exited the freeway at Pocket Road, called 911 and waited for CHP officers to arrive. The driver cooperated with investigators and showed no signs of impairment, according to the news release.

Authorities located the victim, who had come to rest between the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes of southbound traffic, according to the news release.

The female victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

All southbound lanes of I-5 were closed in the area for about 40 minutes early Sunday, the CHP said.