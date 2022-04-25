ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Montcalm County home

By Karie Herringa
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVcwp_0fJbKIPu00

Deputies say no one was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into a home in Montcalm County over the weekend.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 300 block of West Lake Street in Crystal Township for a report of a pickup truck crashing into a home around 12:20 a.m. on April 23.

Deputies say a 23-year-old woman failed to navigate a curve at North Shore Drive and West Lake Street. The truck left the roadway and hit the southwest corner of a nearby home.

Deputies say the driver was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

According to the sheriff’s office, two people were inside the home when the crash happened.

No one was injured.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montcalm County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Crystal Township, MI
Crystal Township, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lake, MI
County
Montcalm County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing woman last seen in Sheboygan found dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert that was issued Saturday, April 23 for missing 86-year-old Dorothy Friede has been canceled. Dorothy was found deceased. Friede is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with green eyes and short, curly brown hair. She was last wearing a white jacket, multi-color gray pants and black sandals.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Oxygen

Mother, Sons Arrested In Connection With 2018 Murder Of Man Found In A Michigan Lake

A mother and her two sons are in custody after authorities connected them to the 2018 murder of a man found in a lake. Michigan brothers Angel Jose Alvarez, 22, and Juan Diego Hernandez, 27 – along with their mother Guadalupe Davila-Rodriguez, 46 – were arrested on Friday for their roles in the murder of Emilio Valdez, according to Fox 2 Detroit. Valdez, 20, was shot to death and dumped in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, Michigan, nearly four years ago, authorities say.
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Grand Rapids Press

27-year-old man killed in 2-car crash in U.P.

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI -- The Michigan State Police are investigating a two-car crash that took place Wednesday, leaving one man dead and two women injured. According to WLUC-6, the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on M-26 near Henwood Road. Investigators believe a car being driven by a 27-year-old Calumet man...
ACCIDENTS
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
Morning Sun

Clare man dies in crash with ambulance

A 42-year-old Clare man was killed Saturday when his car was hit by an ambulance, Clare sheriff’s officials said. Michael Wardzinski, who was alone in the Corvette that dispatchers were told ran the stop sign, was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said. Neither of the two-member...
CLARE, MI
95.3 MNC

Elkhart man, 41, injured in crash in Cass County

An Elkhart man was hurt in a two-car crash in Cass County. The collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at the intersection of Cassopolis Road and Old 205 in Mason Township. Medics responded to the scene and found that an 81-year-old man from Buchanan failed to yield...
ELKHART, IN
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy