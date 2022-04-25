ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School of the Arts presents SpongeBob musical

By Dan Gross
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The School of the Arts in Rochester may not live in a pineapple under the sea, but that’s not stopping them from presenting “The SpongeBob Musical.” There are multiple performances for Rochesterians to check out, starting Friday April 29. Tickets can be found here , and start at $5 for SOTA students and alumni.

The Rochester City School District school says this production features over 60 students in grades 7-12, from the cast, to the orchestra, to the crew. The plot features the denizens of Bikini Bottom facing “the total annihilation of their undersea world,” but shows that friends helping you out, and some optimism can save the day.

Shows :

  • Friday, April 29 th at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 30 th at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
  • Friday, May 6 th at 7:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 7 th at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.

Cast highlights:

  • Joey Gregoire and Chlöe Post as SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Samyria Blythers and Isaiah Santiago as Patrick Star
  • Lavender Ashley and Sadie Rolle-Knox as Sandy Cheeks
  • Ryan Gregoire and Jocelyn Norr as Squidward Tentacles
  • Rysa Barrett and Kyle Sahmel as Sheldon Plankton

More on the show:

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Aerosmith, Cindy Lauper, Panic! At the Disco, David Bowie and more, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau. This production is directed by Mr. Luke Fellows, with student director Alexander Powell.  It includes vocal direction by Mr. James Hartmann, choreography by Ms. Kathryn Rebholz and music direction by Mr. William Petito.

