Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls community in shock after 10-year-old girl found dead; police investigating as a homicide

By Tyler Job
 1 day ago

UPDATE

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A manhunt is underway tonight– after police in Chippewa Falls recover the body of a missing 10-year-old girl. Police say Lily Peters was the victim of a homicide and they believe there may be a danger to the public.

The fourth grader’s father reported her missing Sunday night around 9 o’clock after she didn’t return home from her Aunt’s house. Officers later located Lily’s bicycle in some woods at the end of her Aunt’s street. Then about 9:15 Monday morning, searchers found Lily’s body in a wooded area. Investigators have not made any arrests but say they are following up on multiple leads. “The people of our community are honest, hard-working, and kindhearted. It’s almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city. And an event like this threatens our sense of security. However, I believe we will come together as a community to overcome this fear. A number of resources are being utilized in the search for answers in this tragic case, ” says Chief Matthew Kelm.

The Chippewa Falls community is trying to understand why someone would kill a young girl. Neighbors say the path where police found Lily’s body is used all the time by kids on bikes and people exercising. People who knew Lily say she biked on the path often and would play outside on the street near the trail. “I see her and her cousins all the time they’re hoverboard up and down the street sled she’s always happy even if it’s 15 and snowing out they’re bundled up they were always outside always playing but yeah it’s a very sad situation, ” says Chippewa Falls resident Jeremy Machnik.

Chief Kelm is asking community members to remain vigilant. Because investigators don’t know the circumstances of Lily’s death, he says there may be a danger to the public. The chief set up a tip line. If you have any information– call 1-800-263-5906

PREVIOUS STORY:

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department is searching for a missing 10-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the department, Iliana (Lily) M. Peters was last seen by family members Sunday evening.

Authorities say Peters’ father told police at 9 p.m. she was supposed to be returning home on the 50 block of E. Birch St. from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.

Officers learned a bike that is believed to belong to Peters was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s house near a walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot, according to the release.

Authorities say the incident currently does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Peters was last seen wearing a purple quarter-inch zip long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and grey shoes.

Authorities say Peters is a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School.

If anyone has information on Peters’ whereabouts, contact Chippewa Falls police at (715)-723-4424.

