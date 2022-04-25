A train struck and injured a man in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ) Nationwide Report

On Sunday night, a man suffered injuries after being struck by a train in Phoenix. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 8 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .