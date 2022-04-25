ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHEVY NCS: Ross Chastain Scores Second NCS Win at Talladega

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Behind the wheel of his No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1, Ross Chastain scored his second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win of 2022 at the Talladega Superspeedway. · The win is Chastain’s second victory in 125-career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. · It also marks the...

The Spun

Video: Bubba Wallace, Kurt Busch In Huge Collision

NASCAR drivers Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are teammates with 23XI Racing. Unfortunately, they teamed up in a crash on the final lap today at Talladega. As drivers began making their final moves in the GEICO 500, Kyle Larson bumped into Busch, sending him into the wall. Busch then ricocheted back onto the track and smacked into Wallace.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Crash At Talladega

The GEICO 500 is underway at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. But a big crash may have just dampened some of the excitement. In the first stage of the race, No. 16 Daniel Hemric’s vehicle began slowing down – possibly due to car trouble. Hemric’s car began sliding around and sideswiped No. 14 driver Chase Briscoe.
TALLADEGA, AL
Autoweek.com

Just like Old Times: Big Weekend for an Earnhardt at Talladega

Dale Earnhardt Sr. won 10 times at NASCAR’s biggest track. His son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., scored six wins there. No other speedway was as productive for either of the Earnhardts. Earnhardt success made the Talladega grandstands rock for many years. Father and won became two of the most popular...
TALLADEGA, AL
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain leaps to No. 1 after Dega win

With his second career win, Ross Chastain jumps from outside the top five to the No. 1 spot in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings. Talladega Superspeedway added an unsurprising shuffle to the list, but many of the same weekly contenders found their way to the front of the field when the checkered flag waved in Alabama.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Denny Hamlin’s Tweet

Late Monday night, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin apologized for an insensitive tweet that he posted on his Twitter account. The popular driver published a video from ‘Family Guy’ that showed an Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. In the clip, he had Kyle Larson’s name superimposed over the driver as a way to make fun of him.
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

No. 1 Nascar Camaro Wins Dramatic 2022 Spring Talladega Race: Video

Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Nascar Camaro led exactly one lap on his way to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday: the last lap. The No. 43 Next Gen Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones held down the front of the field as the white flag approached, throwing blocks on the No. 5 Camaro of reigning Nascar Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Chastain’s No. 1 Camaro sat precariously in third place. On the last lap, Larson’s No. 5 Camaro shot up the racetrack in an attempt to use the high line to his advantage and make the pass for the lead.
TALLADEGA, AL
FOX Sports

NASCAR GEICO 500: Top moments from Talladega

Next Gen made its Talladega debut in the GEICO 500 on Sunday, and FOX has you covered from start to finish. The 188-lap, 2.66-mile race is the 10th of the 2022 Cup Series season and the fourth and final race this month. Brad Keselowski is the reigning champ, having won the 2021 GEICO 500 race in overtime.
TALLADEGA, AL
FOX2Now

NASCAR Cup Series coming to WWT Raceway

ST. LOUIS – It’s time to rev up those engines at the Worldwide Technology Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series. Christopher Bell, 17-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, told FOX 2 what he is looking forward to at the “Enjoy Illinois 300.” Click here to learn more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Xfinity: JR Motorsports to field fifth car for Hendrick Cup regulars

JR Motorsports will field the No. 88 Chevrolet in an additional five Xfinity Series races this season for Hendrick Motorsports’ Cup drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson, JRM announced Tuesday. Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, will pilot the car May 7 at Darlington Raceway. Byron will compete...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Elliott, Byron, Larson get Xfinity call-ups with JR Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson will get additional seat time this season with select Xfinity Series starts for JR Motorsports. HendrickCars.com will sponsor the No.88 Chevrolet for the trio. Elliott (2014) and Byron (2017) are former Xfinity Series champions with the organization and will be...
MOTORSPORTS
Ford Performance NASCAR: Talladega (McDowell Leads Ford with Eighth Place Finish at Talladega)

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang -- Finished 8th. “Unfortunately it wasn’t a great day for us but we salvaged a good finish out of it. We really struggled with just handling today which you wouldn’t think at Talladega. But at the same time, we got ourselves in position there at the end when it counted. I thought with three to go that something was going to happen so I repositioned myself and built a run and was able to weave through there on the last lap. It is just so hard to pass today. It was hard to make moves from sixth or seventh to the lead. In the front row, everybody was just kind of jammed up. It is just a different style of racing even more so here than it was at Daytona with this NextGen car. I have a lot to study and go back and learn and figure out how to make the moves. I am proud of everyone. Coming out of here with a top-10 is a great day. I wish we could have had a shot at it but we just weren’t there at the end.”
MOTORSPORTS
