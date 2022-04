CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is an affordable and handy way to access all your favorite TV shows and movies, but do you really need to use a VPN with it? If you care about your privacy and you want to get the most out of your Fire TV Stick, then yes. We strongly recommend it. A Fire TV Stick VPN can help put a stop to internet throttling and online surveillance by your internet service provider, giving you total privacy and ensuring that your online identity is protected. A big bonus is that it can also help you get around geo-restrictions, letting you stream content that otherwise may have been blocked in your location.

