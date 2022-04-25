ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Turtle Derby: The ‘slowest two minutes in sports’ returns

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nzMr_0fJbHy5H00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Kentucky Derby isn’t the only exciting race set to happen on the first Saturday in May. Fans from all around are ready to “shellebrate” the return of the “Kentucky Turtle Derby”.

For the second time ever, Old Forester Bourbon has organized the “slowest two minutes in sports”, a race between the eight finest shelled reptiles around.

President Trump to attend Kentucky Derby, appear at a fundraiser

This time, Old Forester is going big, thanks to a partnership with the popular wagering platform DraftKings. The service has created odds much like traditional horse racing for fans to put action on.

Additionally, the race will be shown in more than 10,000 bars and restaurants nationwide, streamed on YouTube, and played on the Big Board at Churchill Downs for an estimated 150,000 fans in attendance for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m98Pp_0fJbHy5H00
Kentucky Turtle Derby field (Old Forester)

The field of eight turtles will feature the favorite, “Hiding in Plain Sight”, with the odds to win at 5-1, and longshots like “Snappy and You Know It” (35-1) and “Out of the Bog” (50-1).

For more information regarding the exciting exhibition, visit oldforester.com/kentuckyturtlederby .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WKYT 27

Special Olympics athlete killed in Kentucky crash

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Special Olympics Kentucky said one of their athletes was killed in a car crash Sunday in Woodford County. Versailles police said 40-year-old Eric Klette was pronounced dead at the scene of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 62 near Aiken Road. Bill Chard, one of Eric’s coaches,...
VERSAILLES, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
WOMI Owensboro

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#The Kentucky Derby#Shellebrate#Old Forester Bourbon#Forester#The Big Board#Turtle Derby#Nexstar Media Inc
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
WHAS11

Louisville has one of the best riverwalks in the country, new poll says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Waterfront Park is one of the best riverwalks in the United States, according to a new poll released by USA Today. The park, located on the Louisville side of the Ohio River, earned a place in the 2022 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards. After competing with 20 other riverwalks from around the country, Waterfront Park landed in the #4 spot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

Kentucky Derby odds, picks, field 2022: Messier, Epicenter predictions by expert who called Medina Spirit

The first leg of the Triple Crown will be decided when the 2022 Kentucky Derby gets underway from Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 7. Dating back to 1875, the Kentucky Derby is the longest-running sporting event in the United States. In fact, the Kentucky Derby 2022 will be the 148th edition of the Run for the Roses. According to the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite to cross the finish line first. Other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders include Messier (6-1), Taiba (6-1), Zandon (6-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1). Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2022 predictions, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu's 2022 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.
SPORTS
FOX 56

FOX 56

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy