Kentucky Turtle Derby: The ‘slowest two minutes in sports’ returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The Kentucky Derby isn’t the only exciting race set to happen on the first Saturday in May. Fans from all around are ready to “shellebrate” the return of the “Kentucky Turtle Derby”.

For the second time ever, Old Forester Bourbon has organized the “slowest two minutes in sports”, a race between the eight finest shelled reptiles around.

This time, Old Forester is going big, thanks to a partnership with the popular wagering platform DraftKings. The service has created odds much like traditional horse racing for fans to put action on.

Additionally, the race will be shown in more than 10,000 bars and restaurants nationwide, streamed on YouTube, and played on the Big Board at Churchill Downs for an estimated 150,000 fans in attendance for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Turtle Derby field (Old Forester)

The field of eight turtles will feature the favorite, “Hiding in Plain Sight”, with the odds to win at 5-1, and longshots like “Snappy and You Know It” (35-1) and “Out of the Bog” (50-1).

For more information regarding the exciting exhibition, visit oldforester.com/kentuckyturtlederby .

