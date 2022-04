NASA's Artemis I mission to the moon and back is likely to face further delays, after a series of fueling errors hit the massive SLS megarocket, the agency confirmed. Known as Space Launch System, the 322ft $23 billion rocket had been rolled out to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a 'wet dress rehearsal', a series of tests involving the full launch process, to see if it was ready to launch.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO