Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

“It was a good day in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We stayed clean, we just didn’t execute at the end. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing for working hard and helping...

Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA: Daniel Hemric Accident Quote

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 16 MAJESTIC STEEL CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 56. “We were up there mixing it up, pushing and getting a little more aggressive. That had nothing to do with us getting crashed. We were simply riding in the bottom lane. We had been flirting on temperatures the whole run. I was able to poke my nose in and out enough to cool it down. It definitely got probably 10 to 15 degrees hotter than it had been all race. I tried to make a valid effort there to get it halfway lower on the back straightaway to get clean air to the motor. I had a tone change in the engine. We didn’t lose power, so I assumed it was just myself getting my car in clean air. As soon as that thought crossed my mind, then I lost a cylinder and the engine blew up. I ran out of time to get my hand out. To slow down at such a rapid pace, the No. 3 (Austin Dillon) got into me and I was just trying to catch it from there on.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT TALLADEGA: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

1st ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1. 2nd AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER OFF ROAD CAMARO ZL1. 4th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1. 12th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1. 14th COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 RAZE ENERGY CAMARO ZL1.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Noah Gragson triumphs at Talladega in three-overtime thriller

It was an Earnhardt Saturday in Earnhardt country. Grabbing the lead on a restart in the third overtime, Noah Gragson—driving for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports—won the Ag-Pro 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway. Gragson beat Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Phil Surgen - Press Conference GEICO 500

THE MODERATOR: We're going to get started with our post-race press conference here at Talladega Superspeedway, at the GEICO 500, with our race-winning crew chief, Phil Surgen. Take us through those last laps from your seat on the pit box. PHIL SURGEN: It's a speedway race, so I've grown to...
MOTORSPORTS
Financial World

Austin Dillon on impressions after Talladega race and expectations

Austin Dillon is a great driver of whom we are used to seeing only the best. This season is also good for him. He has achieved the top 10 finishes in 5 races this season. He also had a great result on the Talladega race, finishing 2nd, although he was not as optimistic as most drivers, as they did not know what to expect: “Both of our teams were a little worried about our air boxes because we stayed out at the end of Stage 2 instead of pitting.
MOTORSPORTS
