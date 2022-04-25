$5 5K to benefit Center for Violence Prevention

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – RUNable will be host their second $5 5K on Thursday, May 19 at Trustmark Park in Pear. This event will benefit the Center for Violence Prevention (CVP).

The CVP is a local organization that advocates that every person has the right to a life free of violence and provides services for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The run will begin at 6:00 p.m. Proceeds will help CVP’s The Bridge provide specialized medical care and forensic examinations for victims

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Leaders will host $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April to September 2022.

