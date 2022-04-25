ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl, MS

$5 5K to benefit Center for Violence Prevention

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kEpih_0fJbHVgK00

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – RUNable will be host their second $5 5K on Thursday, May 19 at Trustmark Park in Pear. This event will benefit the Center for Violence Prevention (CVP).

The CVP is a local organization that advocates that every person has the right to a life free of violence and provides services for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Renaissance Marathon Festival to be held in May 2022

The run will begin at 6:00 p.m. Proceeds will help CVP’s The Bridge provide specialized medical care and forensic examinations for victims

There is no registration required. Participants are only required to pay $5 to participate in the 5K.

The first 100 participants to check in on race day will receive free admission to the Mississippi Braves game that night, which will be against the Biloxi Shuckers.

Leaders will host $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April to September 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

March, rally against violence held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Police Chief James Davis came together to host a march against violence on Saturday, April 23. Davis led the march through the streets, stopping to speak with neighbors along the way. The march is part of their effort to reconnect with members of the community, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Organizers prepare for 2022 Mississippi Mudbug Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2nd annual Mississippi Mudbug Festival will take place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds Wednesday, April 27, through Sunday, May 1, 2022. Festivities include live entertainment, carnivals, fair rides, and crawfish boils. Neighbors in the area are encouraged to come out. The Back-Porch restaurant is providing the crawfish for the event. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hudspeth Regional Center to host job fair April 27

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Hudspeth Regional Center will host a job fair on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the center in Pearl. The center is seeking applicants for the following positions: Support Care Professionals Targeted Case Management Nurses Laundry Support Coordinators Applicants must bring current […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Volunteers help to clean sight of future athletic center

JACKSON, Miss. — People came together for a community cleanup to mark the future redevelopment of the old Jackson Promenade. Nearly 200 volunteers showed up to clean the location. They spent the morning on Terry Road cutting grass and picking up trash. Community advocate Dr. Karla McCullough and former...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Pearl, MS
Pearl, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pearl, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Over the Edge 2022 raises more than $101K for children’s hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sixth-annual Over the Edge with Friends with fundraiser raised $101,400 for Friends of Children’s Hospital. The event was held on Saturday, April 23 at the District at Eastover in Jackson. Forty-eight participants rappelled down the five-story One Eastover Center building. “Thank you to everyone who supported Friends of Children’s Hospital […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Madison Drug Take Back Day set for April 30

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison Police Department will host a Drug Take Back Initiative on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Madison Police, in conjunction with the DEA’s Drug Take Back Initiative, will be accepting unwanted/outdated prescription medications in the parking lot of the Madison Justice Complex (corner of Main Street & Crawford Street), from 10:00 […]
MADISON, MS
WLBT

UMMC hosts African American visit day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An article published by the American Association of Medical Colleges in 2015 found there were fewer African American males in medical school at that time than in 1976. That staggering statistic leads a group of med school students at UMMC to start a program to expose...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy