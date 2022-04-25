ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Trial set in case of Horry County deputies fired after 2 women drowned in van during hurricane flooding

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A trial has been scheduled for May in a case involving two sheriff’s deputies who were fired after two mental health patients died while locked inside an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van during flooding from Hurricane Florence in the fall of 2018, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Joshua Bishop
Stephen Flood

Clements told News13 on Monday that jury selection and the start of the trial will be held on May 16. However, he said a decision has not yet been made on the two former deputies — Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop –will be tried together or separately.

The trial was originally scheduled for trial in November 2021 .

Wendy Haywood Newton and Nicolette Green, also known as Nicolette French, died when the van became submerged in floodwaters that rose on Highway 76 in Marion County after Hurricane Florence. They were being moved from two different facilities to McLeod Behavioral Health in Darlington at the time.

