ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Baker discusses early college program with Fall River students

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PuDsH_0fJbGsKC00

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River students praised their school’s early college program at a roundtable with Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday.

Students and teachers from B.M.C Durfee High School gathered to discuss the program with Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. The program allows Durfee students to take college courses at Bridgewater State University (BSU) and Bristol Community College (BCC) for free, and it even covers book and transportation expenses.

Carlos, a senior participating in the program, has taken marketing at BCC and then took journalism, social welfare, English, and introduction to psychology at BSU. He said he joined the program because he realized he would reap the benefits for years to come.

“The reason why I’m happy I joined is because of the relationships I was able to form with the staff and the school,” Carlos added.

After high school, Carlos will attend BSU on a full ride and major in marketing.

Another student said her health course confirmed her desire to become a nurse. She said she’s taken both AP and early college courses, and feels the early college courses have been more interesting.

Baker expressed support for the program, saying it’s not only a cost-saving strategy for students, but also an opportunity to find their calling.

“Frankly, one of the things I like about the early college program generally is it gives kids a chance to see how things fit, not just with the schools that are participating in this program, but also with the whole idea of ‘what I’m interested in’ and ‘what I might want to do with all of it,’” Baker said.

Students in the program take the college-level courses together, which are tailored for Durfee students. Students can enroll in up to eight college courses that count toward both their high school and college degrees.

Participants save an average of $8,000 toward their college degree, according to the school’s website .

Principal Matthew Desmarais said there is a pending pilot program with UMass Dartmouth that will begin in the fall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fall River, MA
Fall River, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
Fall River, MA
Education
1420 WBSM

Update on UMass Dartmouth’s CVPA in Downtown New Bedford [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Questions have been raised in recent weeks about the future of the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts at the Star Store in Downtown New Bedford. The college was, at one time, thought to be a key part of New Bedford's growing arts community, but critics claim the CVPA has gradually shifted away from traditional fine art and studio art programs, like ceramics and textiles, and toward more career-path curricula, like fashion design, animation or gaming design.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Panama City News Herald

Bay school board approves purchase of Florida-approved math textbooks. Why none were on reject list

BAY COUNTY — Bay County School Board members approved the purchase of math textbooks during their school board meeting Tuesday less than two weeks after the state rejected 54 textbooks for the K-12 curriculum.  Florida Department of Education officials announced on April 15 that they found 41% of the submitted textbooks did not align with Florida’s new standards or contained prohibited topics, such as Critical Race Theory, inclusions of Common Core and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning in...
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karyn Polito
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dartmouth College#College Degree#Bristol Community College#Bsu#Bcc#Ap
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Councilor Giesta Moves on ATV and Dirt Bike Problem

Ward Two New Bedford City Councilor Maria Giesta is the first to file a motion relative to the growing problem of illegal ATV and dirt bike abuse on the city's streets. Roving gangs of illegal riders have reportedly taunted police, fire, and EMT personnel by driving hazardously through neighborhoods, terrorizing some motorists as they go. It's not a new problem, but it re-surfaces each spring as the weather begins to warm up.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy