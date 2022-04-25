ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 courtside seats for Nuggets-Warriors Game 5 will run you $22K

By Ryan Craggs
 1 day ago
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors gets the fired up against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on April 16, 2022 in San Francisco, California.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors finally dropped a game to the Denver Nuggets Sunday, losing 126-121 in Denver. The Dubs hold a 3-1 series lead, meaning Wednesday's Game 5 heads back to San Francisco, where they previously beat down the Nugs by 16 points in Game 1 and 20 points in Game 2. Despite the commanding lead, that didn't stop one zealous Nuggets fan from taunting Warriors guard Stephen Curry during Game 4.

It took their first sub-par half of the series for the Warriors to finally lose to the Nuggets, as they trailed by 11 at halftime in Game 4, with Curry shooting just 3-of-10 before the break. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic tallied 22 of his eventual 37 points before the half, and while Curry rebounded to drop 33 by the end of the game, the Dubs still came up short, setting up Wednesday's potential decider.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • When: Wednesday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. PST
  • Where: Chase Center
  • TV: TNT ( Hulu+Live TV for streaming)
  • Radio: 95.7 The Game, San Francisco
At press time, the cheapest price for two tickets to Game 5 was $190, including fees, on Ticketmaster. Those seats were in the upper corner of section 211. In essence, you pay the lowest prices for the highest seats. On Stubhub, the cheapest pair was $209 , including fees, up in section 214. For reference, these prices are already about $50 higher than they were for Game 2 —and there are still more than 48 hours until tipoff.

On the other end of the spectrum — low seats for high prices — two VIP tickets in row AA will set you back $11,065 apiece with fees. After you factor in refreshments and all the other hoopla, sitting courtside for Game 5 will cost about the same amount as a new Chevy Spark — but anyone who can afford courtside playoff tickets at the Chase Center certainly won't be riding around in a Spark.

What to watch for in Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 5

The Poole party finally ended in Game 4, with Warriors guard Jordan Poole scoring a terrestrial 11 points. In his first three career playoff games, Poole dropped 30, 29 and 27 points before falling back to earth. Warriors swingman Klay Thompson looks to maintain his solid shooting after going 6-of-11 on 3-pointers in Game 4. Thompson has shot 21-of-42 from 3-point range in the series, showing no playoff rust.

The Warriors will look for a bounce-back game out of Poole at home, where less experienced players often feed off crowds. Consistent offensive pressure early in the game will help the Dubs wear out Jokic, as Denver's MVP had to shuffle around on defense early in the series, leading to sub 30-point games for the Serbian pivot in Games 1 and 2, including a Game 2 ejection.

The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Can Acquire Rudy Gobert For Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, And James Wiseman

The Utah Jazz are a team that are in a constant flow of criticism. No matter what they seem to do, critics seem to come out of the woodwork about Utah’s playing style and lack of postseason success. Utah finished 1st in the West last year, and still, the critics would not let up. They might have had a point because the Jazz faltered in the second round to the Los Angeles Clippers who did not even have Kawhi Leonard available to play.
NBA
