2 courtside seats for Nuggets-Warriors Game 5 will run you $22K

The Golden State Warriors finally dropped a game to the Denver Nuggets Sunday, losing 126-121 in Denver. The Dubs hold a 3-1 series lead, meaning Wednesday's Game 5 heads back to San Francisco, where they previously beat down the Nugs by 16 points in Game 1 and 20 points in Game 2. Despite the commanding lead, that didn't stop one zealous Nuggets fan from taunting Warriors guard Stephen Curry during Game 4.

It took their first sub-par half of the series for the Warriors to finally lose to the Nuggets, as they trailed by 11 at halftime in Game 4, with Curry shooting just 3-of-10 before the break. Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic tallied 22 of his eventual 37 points before the half, and while Curry rebounded to drop 33 by the end of the game, the Dubs still came up short, setting up Wednesday's potential decider.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

When: Wednesday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. PST

Wednesday, April 27, 7:00 p.m. PST Where: Chase Center

Chase Center TV: TNT ( Hulu+Live TV for streaming)

TNT ( Hulu+Live TV for streaming) Radio: 95.7 The Game, San Francisco

At press time, the cheapest price for two tickets to Game 5 was $190, including fees, on Ticketmaster. Those seats were in the upper corner of section 211. In essence, you pay the lowest prices for the highest seats. On Stubhub, the cheapest pair was $209 , including fees, up in section 214. For reference, these prices are already about $50 higher than they were for Game 2 —and there are still more than 48 hours until tipoff.

On the other end of the spectrum — low seats for high prices — two VIP tickets in row AA will set you back $11,065 apiece with fees. After you factor in refreshments and all the other hoopla, sitting courtside for Game 5 will cost about the same amount as a new Chevy Spark — but anyone who can afford courtside playoff tickets at the Chase Center certainly won't be riding around in a Spark.

What to watch for in Nuggets vs. Warriors Game 5

The Poole party finally ended in Game 4, with Warriors guard Jordan Poole scoring a terrestrial 11 points. In his first three career playoff games, Poole dropped 30, 29 and 27 points before falling back to earth. Warriors swingman Klay Thompson looks to maintain his solid shooting after going 6-of-11 on 3-pointers in Game 4. Thompson has shot 21-of-42 from 3-point range in the series, showing no playoff rust.

The Warriors will look for a bounce-back game out of Poole at home, where less experienced players often feed off crowds. Consistent offensive pressure early in the game will help the Dubs wear out Jokic, as Denver's MVP had to shuffle around on defense early in the series, leading to sub 30-point games for the Serbian pivot in Games 1 and 2, including a Game 2 ejection.