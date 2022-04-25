ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Pass, TX

Body of missing Texas National Guard soldier recovered

By Andrew Schnitker
 1 day ago

EAGLE PASS, Texas (KXAN) — The body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier was found, Gov. Greg Abbott wrote in a release Monday.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagle Pass on Friday,” Abbott said. “Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

The 22-year-old Arlington man went missing after attempting to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande near the U.S.-Mexico border, TMD said.

Initial reporting from the Texas Rangers said the two migrants had been “involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking” and remain in the Border Patrol’s custody.

Evans joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019 and was assigned to New Braunfels, TMD said.

The Texas Rangers, Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Border Patrol were involved in the search, the release said.

