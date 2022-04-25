UW-Madison ranked one of Top 30 universities worldwide

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison is one of the Top 30 universities on the planet, according to the Center for World University Rankings.

UW came in at 27th worldwide and 20th nationally, according to the new rankings. Last year, they were ranked 25th worldwide and 19th nationally. This year, the school lost two places to the University of Washington and Kyoto University.

CWUR ranked nearly 20,000 schools, looking at Education, Employability, Faculty and Research. Factors considered include how many alumni have won academic distinctions, how many alumni have held top executive positions, and the number of research papers from each institution that have appeared in top-tier journals.

According to CWUR, the Top 10 universities worldwide are:

Harvard MIT Stanford Cambridge Oxford Princeton University of Chicago Columbia Pennsylvania California Institute of Technology

The Top 10 American universities are:

Harvard MIT Stanford Princeton University of Chicago Columbia Pennsylvania California Institute of Technology Yale UC-Berkeley

UW-Madison ranked 4th among Big Ten schools, with Michigan, Northwestern, and Illinois all making the Top 25 worldwide.

UW-Madison was not the only local school to make the list. The Medical College of Wisconsin ranked 470th globally and 130th nationally, UW-Milwaukee ranked 598th globally and 153rd nationally, and Marquette ranked 1146th globally and 235th nationally.

