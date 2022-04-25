ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW-Madison ranked one of Top 30 universities worldwide

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YUag_0fJbG0BZ00

MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison is one of the Top 30 universities on the planet, according to the Center for World University Rankings.

UW came in at 27th worldwide and 20th nationally, according to the new rankings. Last year, they were ranked 25th worldwide and 19th nationally. This year, the school lost two places to the University of Washington and Kyoto University.

CWUR ranked nearly 20,000 schools, looking at Education, Employability, Faculty and Research. Factors considered include how many alumni have won academic distinctions, how many alumni have held top executive positions, and the number of research papers from each institution that have appeared in top-tier journals.

According to CWUR, the Top 10 universities worldwide are:

  1. Harvard
  2. MIT
  3. Stanford
  4. Cambridge
  5. Oxford
  6. Princeton
  7. University of Chicago
  8. Columbia
  9. Pennsylvania
  10. California Institute of Technology

The Top 10 American universities are:

  1. Harvard
  2. MIT
  3. Stanford
  4. Princeton
  5. University of Chicago
  6. Columbia
  7. Pennsylvania
  8. California Institute of Technology
  9. Yale
  10. UC-Berkeley

UW-Madison ranked 4th among Big Ten schools, with Michigan, Northwestern, and Illinois all making the Top 25 worldwide.

UW-Madison was not the only local school to make the list. The Medical College of Wisconsin ranked 470th globally and 130th nationally, UW-Milwaukee ranked 598th globally and 153rd nationally, and Marquette ranked 1146th globally and 235th nationally.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which states drink the most beer? Here’s how all 50 states (plus D.C.) rank

National Beer Day is the perfect time to take a look (USA TODAY Network) In just over a decade, beer's popularity has grown and stretched the demographic, spanning the cultural arch from fancy New York restaurants to minor league ballparks in the middle of nowhere and everywhere in between. And that type of brew-on-demand can be seen in Americans' overall consumption averages, where the national per-year tally breaks down to almost a 6-pack a week. Which states average the most cold ones in a year? According to beerinfo.com, here's how all 50 and Washington D.C. rank per capita...51. Utah (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Utah comes...
DRINKS
Complex

13-Year-Old Set to Graduate from University of Minnesota

A 13-year-old boy is on track to earn his undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota this year. As ABC News shares, teenager Elliott Tanner will earn his bachelors after majoring in physics with a minor in math, and currently holds a 3.78 grade point average. The teen has already been accepted into University of Minnesota’s Physics PhD program and plans to be a high-energy theoretical physicist and professor at the school.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
City
Marquette, WI
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
AM 1390 KRFO

Top Baby Names In Minnesota And Wisconsin For 2022

When people are picking a name for their child, they want to pick something that gets respect, gives personality, and fits their child. Choosing a name can be difficult, it has become even harder because there are so many more options for character names, musicians, and sports heroes. I hear all kinds of new names pop up, and new spellings of old names.
MINNESOTA STATE
pewtrusts.org

A Third of States Lost Population in 2021

Editor's Note: This article is an annual update to the population change indicator for Pew's Fiscal 50 project. The pace of population growth nationally was five times slower in 2021 than over the preceding 10-year period. Population in 17 states declined last year, including Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia—the same three states that lost residents during the 2010-20 decade. Although population growth had been gradually slowing before COVID-19, the pandemic exacerbated this long-term trend.
HEALTH
99.1 WFMK

MSU’s COVID-19 Rules Extended Into 2022-23 Academic Year

Michigan State University president Dr. Samuel Stanley announced on Friday in a letter to students and faculty that most of the current rules and mandates governing COVID-19 will be extended into the 2022-23 school year. This announcement also covers the upcoming summer semester of 2022. The original ruling was put...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Stanford University#Kyoto University#Columbia University#College#Uw Madison#Cwur#American#Uw Milwaukee#Channel 3000
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 982,322 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 300 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the […]
LOUISIANA STATE
97ZOK

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
KSN News

Kansas used cars prices among highest in country

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in Arkansas, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Have You Heard About This Haunted Street In Wisconsin?

We've heard of haunted houses and spooky buildings where something isn't exactly right. A haunted road is a different story!. Surprisingly, there are many spooky spots in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. In fact, one of Minnesota's most haunted buildings recently went up for sale. Just looking at the spot will give you the chills. It is a former sanatorium.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Wisconsin Track, Cross Country Star Has Died At 21

The entire University of Wisconsin athletics family is mourning the recent tragic death of 21-year-old track and field athlete Sarah Shulze. Shulze, a junior standout for the Badgers’ women’s track and field and cross country teams, passed away on April 13. Wisconsin confirmed her passing on Friday. “Sarah...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘Students don’t realize we are susceptible’: UW hosts first EKG screening event

MADISON, Wis. – In 2015, Brittany Derynda and Jessica Miller learned that one of their family members had collapsed after finishing a marathon.  “They didn’t have any sort of resources or an AED – he had no idea that he had a heart defect, and he unfortunately passed away,” said Larissa Blazek, co-president of Cardiac on Campus. That inspired Derynda...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy