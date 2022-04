Kansas junior Christian Braun will enter the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility, he told ESPN on Sunday. "It is hard to follow a season where you win every championship that's in front of you, but I'm excited to explore the options in front of me and enjoy this process," Braun said. "I've worked my whole life to show the NBA who I am and what I'm about, so I will continue to put my head down and work to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO