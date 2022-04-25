ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Boss Hints At Production Version Of Eluminator Concept

By Gerhard Horn
 1 day ago
At the SEMA Show last year, Ford introduced the Eluminator E-crate motor, the same electric motor you'll find in the Mustang Mach-E. It produces 281 horses and 317 lb-ft of torque and can spin at a maximum speed of 13,800 rpm. At only 22 inches wide, it's a nifty powertrain to...

