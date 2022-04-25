ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transit police seek man who allegedly broke bus window when asked to wear mask

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
 1 day ago

The incident happened a day before the mask order for all forms of public transportation was rescinded.

A suspect wanted for allegedly breaking an MBTA bus window. – MBTA Transit police

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say cracked a bus window after being asked to wear a mask if he wanted to board.

On Sunday, April 17, around 12:49 p.m., a bus driver was picking up passengers on Massachusetts Avenue and asked the man in question to wear a mask. The man refused, and the bus driver told him he couldn’t get on the bus, according to a press release.

“This apparently angered the male subject and he kicked the bus front door window causing a spider web crack,” police said. “The bus had to be removed from service.”

The incident happened a day before the mask order for all forms of public transportation was rescinded.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to call transit police detectives at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

Boston

Boston

