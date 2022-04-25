ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part...

whdh.com

Comments / 34

jacob
1d ago

About time something is finally showing Chump he’s not above law. Anyone else would of been in jail

Reply(2)
11
Twanny
1d ago

Yesss Let’s Grab Him by Them Tangerine 🍊 Balls and Hold real Tight until he Screams for Mercy , Like the people in Ukraine ……..

Reply(1)
6
Related
MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

Over 700 Fox News viewers were paid to watch CNN for a month and the results are illuminating

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The nation watched while Ketanji Brown Jackson endured days of questioning by the Senate Judiciary Committee leading up to her confirmation. But depending on where you watched the coverage of the hearings, you may have gotten a different perspective or understanding of Judge Jackson's experience and the agenda of the Republicans on the committee questioning her.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Ny Ag#Ap#Democrat#Republican#The Associated Press
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Conservative federal judge: Trump puts power over democracy

Dustin Thompson, a 38-year-old exterminator in Ohio, found himself unemployed once the Covid-19 crisis began in earnest. In the weeks and months that followed, he fell down what he described as “the rabbit hole” of right-wing lies and conspiracy theories about Donald Trump and the Republican’s re-election campaign.

Comments / 0

Community Policy