ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

PRKDC promotes hepatitis B virus transcription through enhancing the binding of RNA Pol II to cccDNA

By Yao Fan
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatitis B virus infection remains a major health problem worldwide due to its high risk of liver failure and hepatocellular carcinoma. Covalently closed circular DNA (cccDNA), which is present as an individual minichromosome, serves as the template for transcription of all viral RNAs and pla ays critical role in viral persistence....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

LINC00858 promotes colon cancer progression through activation of STAT3/5 signaling by recruiting transcription factor RAD21 to upregulate PCNP

The purpose of our investigation is to explore the putative molecular mechanisms underpinning LINC00858 involvement in colon cancer. The expression of LINC00858 in TCGA data was identified using the GEPIA website. Colon cancer cancerous tissues were clinically collected. The expression of LINC00858, RAD21, and PCNP in colon tissues or cells was determined using RT-qPCR. The interactions among LINC00858, RAD21, and PCNP promoter region were determined by means of RNA pull down, RIP, and ChIP assays. Cell proliferative, apoptotic, invasive, and migrated capabilities were evaluated. Western blot was conducted to determine RAD21, PCNP, phosphorylated (p)-STAT3, STAT3, p-STAT5 and STAT5 and apoptosis related proteins. A nude mouse model of colon cancer was constructed and tumorigenesis of colon cancer cells was observed. LINC00858 was upregulated in cancerous tissues and cells. LINC00858 recruited the transcription factor RAD21. Overexpression of LINC00858 promoted the binding of RAD21 and PCNP promoter region, which increased the expression of PCNP. Silencing of RAD21 or PCNP reversed the promoting effect of LINC00858 on the disease initiation and development. PCNP silencing inhibited proliferative ability and promoted apoptotic ability of cancerous cells via STAT3/5 inhibition, which was reversed by colivelin-activated STAT3. In vivo experiments further verified that LINC00858 enhanced the tumorigenicity of colon cancer cells in vivo by regulating the RAD21/PCNP/STAT3/5 axis. It indicated the promoting role of LINC00858 in colon cancer progression though activating PCNP-mediated STAT3/5 pathway by recruiting RAD21.
CANCER
Nature.com

High-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states

Organic semiconductors with high-spin ground states are fascinating because they could enable fundamental understanding on the spin-related phenomenon in light element and provide opportunities for organic magnetic and quantum materials. Although high-spin ground states have been observed in some quinoidal type small molecules or doped organic semiconductors, semiconducting polymers with high-spin at their neutral ground state are rarely reported. Here we report three high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states. We show that polymer building blocks with small singlet-triplet energy gap (Î”ES-T) could enable small Î”ES-T gap and increase the diradical character in copolymers. We demonstrate that the electronic structure, spin density, and solid-state interchain interactions in the high-spin polymers are crucial for their ground states. Polymers with a triplet ground state (S"‰="‰1) could exhibit doublet (S"‰="‰1/2) behavior due to different spin distributions and solid-state interchain spin-spin interactions. Besides, these polymers showed outstanding charge transport properties with high hole/electron mobilities and can be both n- and p-doped with superior conductivities. Our results demonstrate a rational approach to obtain high-mobility semiconducting polymers with different spin ground states.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B Virus#Hepatitis E#Hepatitis C#Hepatitis A#Prkdc#Minichromosome#Cccdna#Crispr#Mechanismly#Polr2b#Rna#Pol Ii Ser5#Ser2
Nature.com

Clearance of mixed biofilms of Streptococcus pneumoniae and methicillin-susceptible/resistant Staphylococcus aureus by antioxidants N-acetyl--cysteine and cysteamine

Biofilm-associated infections are of great concern because they are associated with antibiotic resistance and immune evasion. Co-colonization by Staphylococcus aureus and Streptococcus pneumoniae is possible and a threat in clinical practice. We investigated the interaction between S. aureus and S. pneumoniae in mixed biofilms and tested new antibiofilm therapies with antioxidants N-acetyl-l-cysteine (NAC) and cysteamine (Cys). We developed two in vitro S. aureus"“S. pneumoniae mixed biofilms in 96-well polystyrene microtiter plates and we treated in vitro biofilms with Cys and NAC analyzing their effect by CV staining and viable plate counting. S. pneumoniae needed a higher proportion of cells in the inoculum and planktonic culture to reach a similar population rate in the mixed biofilm. We demonstrated the effect of Cys in preventing S. aureus biofilms and S. aureus"“S. pneumoniae mixed biofilms. Moreover, administration of 5Â mg/ml of NAC nearly eradicated the S. pneumoniae population and killed nearly 94% of MSSA cells and 99% of MRSA cells in the mixed biofilms. The methicillin resistance background did not change the antioxidants effect in S. aureus. These results identify NAC and Cys as promising repurposed drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of mixed biofilms by S. pneumoniae and S. aureus.
SCIENCE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Country
China
Medical News Today

Moderna's new COVID-19 booster protects better against Omicron and other variants

Moderna has said its updated COVID-19 vaccine booster protects better against several SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. The booster was designed to target two variants—the original variant and the Beta variant. The redesigned vaccine also remained more effective against the original, Beta, and Omicron variants six months after administration. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

T cells and viruses, an unlikely duo, team up to kill tumors

You know how sometimes Superman and Lex Luthor need to team up against some other, greater threat?. Now, researchers at the Mayo Clinic have formed an unlikely squad from souped-up immune system cells, called CAR-T cells, with cancer-killing viruses, also known as oncolytic viruses, to take down solid tumors. The...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New imaging method helps to provide new, more personalized cancer treatments

As cancer therapy has advanced, the complexity of oncology has become apparent. There are many moving parts in a cell that can malfunction leading to a cancerous path, one example being epidermal growth factor receptors (EGFR)—a group of proteins that control cell growth. It includes HER1 (EGFR), HER2, HER3 and HER4.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Asthma drug can block crucial SARS-CoV-2 protein

A drug used to treat asthma and allergies can bind to and block a crucial protein produced by the virus SARS-CoV-2, and reduce viral replication in human immune cells, according to a new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Capturing the environment of the Clostridioides difficile infection cycle

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Clostridioides difficile (formerly Clostridium difficile) infection is a substantial health and economic burden worldwide. Great strides have been made over the past several years in characterizing the physiology of C. difficile infection, particularly regarding how gut microorganisms and their host work together to provide colonization resistance. As mammalian hosts and their indigenous gut microbiota have co-evolved, they have formed a complex yet stable relationship that prevents invading microorganisms from establishing themselves. In this Review, we discuss the latest advances in our understanding of C. difficile physiology that have contributed to its success as a pathogen, including its versatile survival factors and ability to adapt to unique niches. Using discoveries regarding microorganism"“host and microorganism"“microorganism interactions that constitute colonization resistance, we place C. difficile within the fiercely competitive gut environment. A comprehensive understanding of these relationships is required to continue the development of precision medicine-based treatments for C. difficile infection.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy