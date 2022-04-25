ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Gas prices rise slightly in Mississippi, nationally

By WTOK Staff
WTOK-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WTOK) - The average price of gas in Mississippi rose 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $3.76 a gallon...

www.wtok.com

KSN News

Kansas used cars prices among highest in country

(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
Mississippi Traffic
WTOK-TV

How to save fuel when traveling on the road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most drivers want gas prices to continue falling before the summer travel season officially begins. While we can hope for the best, sometimes we should expect the worst. Just in case, WBRC is finding out other ways your can save or preserve the gas in your...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa lawmakers OK bill mandating sale of E15 at gas stations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will become the first U.S. state to require that gas stations have pumps selling fuel with at least 15% ethanol. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill that received final legislative approval Tuesday, and when she signs it into law, the measure will boost corn growers and the ethanol industry. Ethanol production consumes roughly half the state’s corn crop, and Iowa leads the nation in corn and ethanol production. Most gas sold in nationwide is blended with 10% ethanol. The bill includes exemptions for gas stations selling less than 300,000 gallons of fuel a year, and stations with old storage tanks can get waivers.
WJTV 12

Southern Pipe and Supply consolidating in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pipe and Supply will consolidate its operations into one location in Meridian. The company expects to create 20 new jobs while keeping 275. The new location will be the 464-square-foot former Lowe’s distribution center. Lauderdale County will provide an additional 20 acres for the site. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) […]
WREG

Power outages in MS may prompt state investigation

UPDATE: Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said Thursday that the town of Ashland has formally asked his office to investigate the service provided by the Holly Springs Utility Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It’s been seven long days in the dark for some residents in North Mississippi. The weeklong power outage now has the mayor of Holly […]
103.9 The Doc

The Story Behind Surging Natural Gas Bills Here in Minnesota

If you heat your home with natural gas, brace yourself for some serious sticker shock when you get your next home heating bill. A majority of us hearty Minnesotans use natural gas to heat our homes and take the chill off an otherwise cold winter season-- and spring season (this year.) In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says just over two-thirds of Minnesota residents (66.1%) burn natural gas in their homes to stay warm.
