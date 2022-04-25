Gas prices rise slightly in Mississippi, nationally

Several states are implementing tax cuts for gasoline prices to help ease the pain at the pump. Connecticut, Maryland, and Georgia have already implemented temporary tax cuts. Ohio, West Virginia, New York, and New Jersey are considering doing likewise. What we know will happen in some states. Connecticut has a...
(ISeeCars) – Used car prices have risen 30.4 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 1.8 million car sales in March. This is down from a 35.0 percent increase in February. Used Car Price Increases by State Are used […]
If you live in Mississippi and are looking for some great places to eat, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Most drivers want gas prices to continue falling before the summer travel season officially begins. While we can hope for the best, sometimes we should expect the worst. Just in case, WBRC is finding out other ways your can save or preserve the gas in your...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will become the first U.S. state to require that gas stations have pumps selling fuel with at least 15% ethanol. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill that received final legislative approval Tuesday, and when she signs it into law, the measure will boost corn growers and the ethanol industry. Ethanol production consumes roughly half the state’s corn crop, and Iowa leads the nation in corn and ethanol production. Most gas sold in nationwide is blended with 10% ethanol. The bill includes exemptions for gas stations selling less than 300,000 gallons of fuel a year, and stations with old storage tanks can get waivers.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Southern Pipe and Supply will consolidate its operations into one location in Meridian. The company expects to create 20 new jobs while keeping 275. The new location will be the 464-square-foot former Lowe’s distribution center. Lauderdale County will provide an additional 20 acres for the site. The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) […]
UPDATE: Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said Thursday that the town of Ashland has formally asked his office to investigate the service provided by the Holly Springs Utility Department. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It’s been seven long days in the dark for some residents in North Mississippi. The weeklong power outage now has the mayor of Holly […]
If you heat your home with natural gas, brace yourself for some serious sticker shock when you get your next home heating bill. A majority of us hearty Minnesotans use natural gas to heat our homes and take the chill off an otherwise cold winter season-- and spring season (this year.) In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says just over two-thirds of Minnesota residents (66.1%) burn natural gas in their homes to stay warm.
