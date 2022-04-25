ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Fort Mill man dies in motorcycle crash, York County coroner says

By Andrew Dys
 1 day ago

A Fort Mill man has been killed in a motorcycle crash, officials said.

Kenneth Montuori, 57, died in the wreck, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner .

The fatal wreck happened late Sunday on Fort Mill Parkway, coroner officials said in a statement.

Fort Mill Police Chief Bryan Zachary told The Herald the crash on the parkway near Williams Road was reported to his department around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.

The collision remains under investigation by the Fort Mill Police Department and the coroner’s office, officials said.

