ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

York SC man charged with throwing objects at cars from I-77 overpass in Chester

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4e62_0fJb9LqZ00

A South Carolina man was charged with throwing objects as large as a softball from an overpass onto vehicles traveling along Interstate 77 in Chester County Monday morning, officials said.

Nicholas Alston James, 26 of York, is charged with two counts of malicious damage to property over $2,000, and three counts of malicious damage under $2,000, according to a statement from Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Alston remains at the Chester County jail pending a bond hearing, officials said.

The incidents happened on I-77 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. at the overpass near mile marker 52 at Mountain Gap Road, according to sheriff’s office incident reports obtained by The Herald. Two of the victims reported the debris was as large as a softball, incident reports showed.

Interstate-77 runs north and south through Chester County, which is between Rock Hill and Columbia.

It remains unclear if any of the motorists were injured.

Richburg Fire & Rescue posted on the agency Facebook page that debris hit the driver’s-side windshield of one truck.

Some of the material thrown was chunks of what was believed to be asphalt, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and S.C. Highway Patrol, Suskin said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, SC
County
Chester County, SC
York, SC
Crime & Safety
Chester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
City
Chester, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Florida authorities release bodycam footage from wedding with drug-laced food

New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Overpass#Asphalt#North And South#Richburg Fire Rescue#S C Highway Patrol
WMBF

Myrtle Beach police make arrests in shooting death of 17-year-old Florence high school football player

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have arrested three people in connection to the shooting death of a beloved Florence high school football player. Police announced on Monday afternoon that they took 20-year-old Tai’yuan Jackson of Effingham into custody. He has been charged him with murder, three counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful carry of a handgun and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
78
Followers
19
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy