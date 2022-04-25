York SC man charged with throwing objects at cars from I-77 overpass in Chester

A South Carolina man was charged with throwing objects as large as a softball from an overpass onto vehicles traveling along Interstate 77 in Chester County Monday morning, officials said.

Nicholas Alston James, 26 of York, is charged with two counts of malicious damage to property over $2,000, and three counts of malicious damage under $2,000, according to a statement from Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Alston remains at the Chester County jail pending a bond hearing, officials said.

The incidents happened on I-77 between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. at the overpass near mile marker 52 at Mountain Gap Road, according to sheriff’s office incident reports obtained by The Herald. Two of the victims reported the debris was as large as a softball, incident reports showed.

Interstate-77 runs north and south through Chester County, which is between Rock Hill and Columbia.

It remains unclear if any of the motorists were injured.

Richburg Fire & Rescue posted on the agency Facebook page that debris hit the driver’s-side windshield of one truck.

Some of the material thrown was chunks of what was believed to be asphalt, said Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and S.C. Highway Patrol, Suskin said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.