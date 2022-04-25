CANTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The 2022 Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Fest will return to Canton June 30 through July 3.

The event will feature colorful balloons, a fireworks extravaganza, and live entertainment. Pilots will test their balloon savvy in pursuit of bragging rights and cash prizes. There will also be a Balloon Glow at sunset.

Organizers plan to announce new details about the event at a later date. If you would like to become a food vendor for the event, click here .

