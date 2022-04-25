ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteca, CA

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Manteca garbage truck

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRMHW_0fJb8ccb00

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck in Manteca early Monday morning, authorities said.

The collision occurred in the 2100 block of West Yosemite Avenue, west of Airport Way, at about 4:51 a.m., according to Manteca police Lt. Gregg Beall.

He said a city of Manteca solid waste vehicle was traveling east when it hit a man who was standing in the roadway, Beall said. He said it was dark at the time and lighting was poor in the area, but he didn’t have information on whether evasive actions were taken by the driver of the garbage truck.

Manteca police officers who responded to the scene began life-saving measures on the pedestrian. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

No identifying information about the pedestrian was available.

The Manteca Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Jose Plascencia at 209-456-8176.

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

8 Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

Traffic Accident on Briggsmore Avenue Left Several Hurt. The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on the Briggsmore Avenue overpass of Highway 99. According to reports, the full circumstances of the crash remain unknown, but police said the collision involved at least seven vehicles. Emergency crews extricated one person trapped...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcycle Passenger Killed In Highway 50 Crash Involving Suspected Drunk Driver In Placerville

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A suspected drunk driver from Cameron Park was arrested over the weekend after a crash in Placerville that killed a motorcycle passenger, authorities said Monday. The person killed was identified as Pollock Pines resident Lori Hooper, 60. The Placerville Police Department said the driver of the motorcycle suffered critical injuries in the collision. Aaron Folmsbee, 47, was arrested at the scene and booked into the El Dorado County Jail on $175,000 bail. Jail records show Folmsbee has since been released. He faces charges of DUI, causing great bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. The collision happened at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 50 near Broadway Drive. Investigators said Folmsbee was driving a Jeep at the time of the crash. No further information was released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Manteca, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Manteca, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 99

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 99 Tuesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. The victim was named as 66-year-old Aloma Waith of Stockton. California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99 near Cedar Avenue. CHP officers […]
FOX40

Sheriff’s office: Body found washed ashore in Manteca was victim of homicide

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said.  The […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Truck#Accident
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Teen Girl Severely Hurt in 2011 San Jose Hit-and-Run Crash Dies Of Her Injuries

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A teenage girl who was hit by a car in San Jose in 2011 and severely injured died this week from complications of the injury, her family said Friday. The collision happened on January 8th, 2011, at about 1:10 a.m. in the intersection of Camden and Bascom Avenues. San Jose police said a grey or silver early 2000s Japanese-make sedan was heading east on Camden when it hit the Campbell teen, who was walking with her boyfriend in a marked crosswalk when she was struck. The vehicle fled after the collision and the girl was taken to...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police: Armed Suspect Has Surrendered, Hostage Is Now Safe

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – According to Sacramento Police, the hostage situation that started on Monday has ended. Police say the armed suspect, 48-year-old Eric Minjares, surrendered and the hostage is now safe. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody in the early morning hours. The victim is safe. Reduced police presence will remain as detectives have responded to process the scene. — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 26, 2022 Original Story: Authorities say an armed suspect is believed to be holding at least one person against their will inside a south Sacramento home. Officers responded to the area of 58th Street and Fruitridge Road late Monday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Stagg Stabbing Suspect Tried To Grab 2 Girls In Parking Lot Before Fatal Attack, Official Says

STOCKTON (CBS13) — New details have revealed that 52-year-old Anthony Gray allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot before killing 15-year-old Alicia Reynaga. A school spokesperson reportedly told the Stockton Record that Gray allegedly tried to grab other girls before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga. Original Story: The man accused of fatally stabbing Stagg High School student Aliycia Reynaga on campus earlier this week was arraigned on murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Anthony Gray, 52 (credit: Stockton Police Department) Anthony Gray, 52, appeared in court for the first time since the stabbing that San...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Livermore Police: Woman Found In Stolen Vehicle Arrested On ID Theft Charges

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – An East Bay woman was arrested in Livermore over the weekend for allegedly engaging in identity theft dating back several years. Police posted on social media Monday that officers located a stolen black Mercedes-Benz sedan on South Vasco Road. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Burlingame. During a search of the vehicle, police said they found evidence of identity theft dating back to 2019. Evidence included stolen mail, checks and several stolen license plates. Police in Livermore said they seized these items, including license places, from a stolen vehicle. A woman found in the vehicle has been accused of identity theft. (Livermore Police Department)Officers also arrested a 32-year-old Union City woman who was inside the Mercedes. She was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and receiving stolen property. The woman’s identity has not been released. Police said they are now reaching out to victims who had their property stolen. The victims were reportedly located throughout the Bay Area.
LIVERMORE, CA
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

126
Followers
31
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy