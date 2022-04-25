Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by Manteca garbage truck

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck in Manteca early Monday morning, authorities said.

The collision occurred in the 2100 block of West Yosemite Avenue, west of Airport Way, at about 4:51 a.m., according to Manteca police Lt. Gregg Beall.

He said a city of Manteca solid waste vehicle was traveling east when it hit a man who was standing in the roadway, Beall said. He said it was dark at the time and lighting was poor in the area, but he didn’t have information on whether evasive actions were taken by the driver of the garbage truck.

Manteca police officers who responded to the scene began life-saving measures on the pedestrian. He was taken to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

No identifying information about the pedestrian was available.

The Manteca Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Officer Jose Plascencia at 209-456-8176.