Lea Michele Offers to Be a Surrogate for ‘Spring Awakening’ Co-Star Jonathan Groff: ‘I’ll Carry Your Baby’

Spring Awakening co-stars Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff have remained close friends since starring opposite each other in the Off- Broadway production in 2006. In fact, the two are so close that Michele has officially extended an offer to Groff to be his surrogate if he ever wants to have a child of his own.

The topic came up while the two spoke with People in an interview published on Monday (April 25) about what it was like to be reunited 15 years later for Spring Awakening ‘s reunion concert in November. (The reunion is now the subject of the forthcoming HBO documentary, Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.) During the chat, Groff addressed whether being around so many of the cast members’ young children during the reunion gave him baby fever.

Though Groff played coy about wanting a child of his own, Michele chimed in for him and said, “I’ll carry your baby. I will.” The actor then asked the former Glee star, “You will?” to which she replied, “Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It’s so much fun.”

The Glee actress welcomed her first child — a baby boy named Ever — with husband Zandy Reich in August 2020.

Groff also shared that he worries about having kids, as he’s overly enthusiastic. “I have this weird quirk where I scare small children because — this was with my two nieces as well, between the ages of 0 and 2 — I come in hot with the enthusiasm, and it freaks them out,” the Hamilton actor explained. “This is the case with Ever as well, so I’m slowly trying to play it cool to gain his love and affection back.”

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known will premiere on HBO May 3 at 9 p.m. ET; it will later be available to stream online through HBO Max.