Cases heard in District Court

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALIN, MARKILAN C., b/m, possession of sch.V. Dismissed after completing PTI. ANDREWS, ASHLEY RENE, w/f, Saline, criminal trespass, dismissed. Simple criminal damage, guilty plea. Sentenced to serve 6 months in jail, suspended, and ordered to serve one year probation. ANTHONY, SHAWN DEWAYNE, b/m, Natchez, battery of an officer, resisting...

