12 rural Arizona health care groups to get $5 million in federal funds

(Atlanta, A) — The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly 62-percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The number goes higher the older the Iowan is. For comparison – 87-percent of Iowans 65 and older are fully vaccinated, while about half of those 12-to-29 have had their shots. State officials confirm more than 95-hundred Iowans have died of COVID since the pandemic began in 2020. The Mayo Clinic identifies three of the state’s 99 counties as COVID hot spots. They are Mitchell County along the Minnesota border, Ida County in western Iowa, and Jefferson County in southeast Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 MINUTES AGO