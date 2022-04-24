12 rural Arizona health care groups to get $5 million in federal funds
By Christina Estes
kjzz.org
3 days ago
A dozen groups across Arizona will share $5.1 million in federal funding through last year’s American Rescue Plan Act. The Gila River Health Care Corporation will get the largest grant — $1 million to...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
(The Center Square) – Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and 25 other governors launched the American Governors' Border Strike Force this week. It's a multi-state partnership that will strive to secure the U.S.-Mexico border. The news comes a day after U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed that migrant crossings along...
Inflation in America is skyrocketing due to everything from vehicles to food to gasoline to housing. There aren't many places to hide these days, regardless of how much money you spend. Almost all consumer goods have increased in price, as underscored by a national annualized inflation rate of 8.5 percent in March, the highest in 41 years.
WASHINGTON – Two Arizona rivers landed on an annual list of the top 10 “most endangered” rivers in the U.S. this week, including the drought-ravaged Colorado in the No. 1 spot. The San Pedro River in southern Arizona made eighth place on the list because of groundwater...
Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma on Monday released his latest report detailing what he sees as the worst examples of wasteful spending by the federal government, unveiling Volume 6 of his "Federal Fumbles" report as the national debt sits at a record $30 trillion. "Federal Fumbles is a to-do...
Arizona legislators and public health officials are calling on President Joe Biden and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce air and water pollution from the Apache Generating Station.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties.One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the second-largest blaze in the state at more than 66 square miles (171 square kilometers), leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties.Another wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 has charred at least 76 square miles (197 square kilometers) of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass north of Ocate, an...
The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) is working with utility crews from across the U.S. to extend power lines and bring electricity to families on the Navajo Nation as part of the Light Up Navajo III initiative. Light Up Navajo III (LUN III) is a mutual aid project that extends...
CASA GRANDE — Nancy Caywood walks across a field of alfalfa at her family farm in Casa Grande. Underneath her boots are patches of dry, cracked dirt. The canals on Caywood Farms didn’t get water for months last year because of drought conditions. “This field went completely dormant,”...
PHOENIX — Environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the proposed Interstate 11 project, alleging federal officials did not adequately assess how the new freeway could impact Arizona's national monuments. Development for I-11 has been going on for years without much significant progress. But the Arizona Department of Transportation...
In less than a month, the Federal government is set to stop using a Federal Health law to limit immigration. Now authorities in Tucson are figuring out how they’ll deal with an expected surge in asylum seekers.
PHOENIX — A Temporary Restraining Order was granted against the Biden administration in order to keep Title 42 in place, according to the office of the Arizona Attorney General. Attorney General Brnovich filed a request for the TRO on April 21, with the support of 20 other Attorneys General.
Did Idaho farmers force six Mexican veterinarians to milk cows and do other activities on their farms or face deportation? The claims are part of a lawsuit that a three-judge panel has heard in US District Court, report Reuters. Dairy Farm Life. The life and times on a dairy farm.
PHOENIX — You can’t see it, but how we live impacts it and plays a vital role in almost everything that happens in Arizona. Groundwater is located deep beneath the surface and stored in aquifers, which are porous rock that contain or transport water. About 40% of the...
Arizona households receiving food benefits will no longer get the additional benefits they were receiving during the pandemic after this month. The additional funding is ending since Arizona's State of Emergency Declaration ended on March 30th, 2022.
(Atlanta, A) — The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly 62-percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The number goes higher the older the Iowan is. For comparison – 87-percent of Iowans 65 and older are fully vaccinated, while about half of those 12-to-29 have had their shots. State officials confirm more than 95-hundred Iowans have died of COVID since the pandemic began in 2020. The Mayo Clinic identifies three of the state’s 99 counties as COVID hot spots. They are Mitchell County along the Minnesota border, Ida County in western Iowa, and Jefferson County in southeast Iowa.
Mayor Asa Hutchinson visited Fort Smith today for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's (UAFS) grand opening of their new Center for Economic Development (CED) in the bakery district downtown. Among other economic development in Arkansas, the governor announced that Arkansas has surpassed Pennsylvania as the number one steel...
The Federal and State governments are expecting a surge of immigrants crossing the border if the Biden Administration follows through with plans to drop health-related immigration restrictions in less than a month. State officials are fighting the change—and preparing for it.
