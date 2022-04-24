ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 rural Arizona health care groups to get $5 million in federal funds

By Christina Estes
kjzz.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dozen groups across Arizona will share $5.1 million in federal funding through last year’s American Rescue Plan Act. The Gila River Health Care Corporation will get the largest grant — $1 million to...

