ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

Louisiana hit and run suspect charged after admitting to mother’s brutal death

MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCyJF_0fJb5kI600

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — A Kenner man is behind bars after police say he confessed to killing his mother during an investigation of a hit and run crash.

On Sunday night, Kenner police arrived at a home in the 3100 block of Marietta Street following a hit and run that occurred earlier in the day near the Veterans Boulevard on-ramp. Detectives say the vehicle was left on the scene.

Reports indicated the registered owner of the vehicle was a woman named Cora Chambers.

KPD reports when officers knocked on the door, they met 28-year-old Joshua Chambers. When they asked to speak with Cora, Chambers told police that Cora was his mother and that he had killed her.

Police then located the bludgeoned body of Cora Chambers, along with the murder weapon inside the home.

Police say Joshua Chambers, who has a history of mental illness, gave a statement admitting to the murder. Chambers also told police he had been the driver in the hit and run crash.

Chambers was charged with second-degree murder. Charges stemming from the hit and run are pending.

Police continue to investigate both incidents. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Comments / 11

Sara Bartholomew
1d ago

I'm confused can someone help me understand what happened here? Says hit and run so did he run over his own mother? I also read that it said they located his mother along with the murder weapon inside the home. What was the murder weapon? I'm lost

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Kenner, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
City
Kenner, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Murder#Violent Crime#Kpd
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police asks for public’s help identifying person wanted in connection to an Armed Robbery and Burglary

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, officers need the public’s help to identify a person who is wanted for questioning in the same incident as Josiah Williams. If anyone has any information about Williams’ location or can identify the individual pictured above, contact the Monroe Police Department at (318)-329-2600 or Crime […]
MONROE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Convicted felon arrested again in Louisiana, investigation concludes with seizure of cocaine, money, pistol and more

ANGIE, La. (BRPROUD) – A resident in Washington Parish is facing multiple charges after an investigation led by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. Osric Merrell Hines, 44, was arrested on Monday, March 28. The results of the investigation allowed law enforcement to obtain an arrest warrant and search warrant. “Task Force detectives, […]
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man arrested after losing keys at Skatetown

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Skatetown about a trespassing complaint. The victim told authorities that 21-year-old Solomon Williams of Monroe, entered the business after hours and demanded he search for his keys. According to deputies, the victim said that Williams went into the ladies bathroom […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy