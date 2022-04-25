Wofford moves up to 22nd in Baseball America poll

The Wofford College baseball team jumped two spots to number 22 in the new Baseball American rankings published Monday.

The Terriers went 3-1 on the week and improved to 30-10 by taking two-of-three on the weekend at fellow Southern Conference Mercer. They’re 8-1 in the SoCon.

Sunday’s loss at Mercer snapped a 10-game winning streak for the team, which is in the midst of playing nine straight games away from home.

The Terriers visit Clemson Wednesday afternoon before a trip to Samford this weekend.

