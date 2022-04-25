ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Wofford moves up to 22nd in Baseball America poll

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 1 day ago

The Wofford College baseball team jumped two spots to number 22 in the new Baseball American rankings published Monday.

The Terriers went 3-1 on the week and improved to 30-10 by taking two-of-three on the weekend at fellow Southern Conference Mercer. They’re 8-1 in the SoCon.

Sunday’s loss at Mercer snapped a 10-game winning streak for the team, which is in the midst of playing nine straight games away from home.

The Terriers visit Clemson Wednesday afternoon before a trip to Samford this weekend.

