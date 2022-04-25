ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Monday 4/25/22

By Kenyatta Storin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with...

numberfire.com

Jason Vosler batting eighth for Giants Sunday

The San Francisco Giants listed Jason Vosler as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vosler will bat eighth and cover third base while Wilmer Flores takes a crack at designated hitter, Darin Ruf moves to left field, Joc Pederson switches to right field, Luis Gonzalez shuffles to centerfield, and Mike Yastrzemski lands on the COVID list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting SUnday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Padres starter Sean Manaea. In 45 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .250 batting average with a .794 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Eloy Jiménez injury update: White Sox star to miss at least six weeks with hamstring issue

Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jiménez will be placed on the injured list on Sunday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a strained right hamstring, the club announced. Jiménez required a cart to leave the field during Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins after he stumbled running through the first-base bag on a groundout. The injury was originally described by the team as hamstring soreness. After the game, manager Tony La Russa told James Fegan of The Athletic that the injury is significant, but that the White Sox are hopeful that Jiménez will return this season -- and, perhaps, sooner than he did last year, when he didn't debut until July 26 because of a torn pectoral muscle. The preliminary timeline confirms those hopes.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

MLB Betting Guide: Monday 4/25/22

NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money, whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given night. Stars...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith Ties Unique MLB Historical Mark

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is one of the best hitting catchers in the game of baseball today. His power is a huge complement to a team that already has Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Cody Bellinger in its lineup. Aside from sharing a name with an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar sitting Sunday

The San Diego Padres did not list Jose Azocar in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Azocar will take the evening off while Trent Grisham starts in centerfield and bats eighth. Azocar is projected to make 122 more plate appearances this season, with 2 homers, 14...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Monday 4/25/22

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLB
numberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 4/26/22

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLB
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson back in Brewers' lineup Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Peterson is replacing Mike Brosseau on third base and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Peterson for 10.3 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,200 salary....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jack Suwinski making MLB debut Tuesday night for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Jack Suwinski will start Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Suwinski was called up from Double-A Altoona to replace Bryan Reynolds - who is on the COVID-19 injured list - on the active roster. And in his first day in the bigs, Suwinski will draw the start. He's getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Dickerson is taking a seat after working as the Cardinals' designated hitter in Monday's series opener. Paul Goldschmidt is at DH for Tuesday's tilt, while Brendan Donovan is starting on first base and batting ninth in his MLB debut.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Oakland's Cristian Pache batting seventh on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Cristian Pache is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Pache will start in center field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the Giants. Mickey McDonald returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Pache for 7.2 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Sergio Alcantara starting for Arizona Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Sergio Alcantara is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Alcantara is getting the nod at third base, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Alcantara for 0.6 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte batting second for Diamondbacks Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Ketel Marte at second base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte will bat second and play second base while Geraldo Perdomo moves over to third base and Sergio Alcantara takes the afternoon off. Marte has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Diamondbacks square off against the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

LINE: Dodgers -194, Diamondbacks +166; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday. Arizona has gone 4-7 in home games and 7-11 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-1 in games when they...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Joey Bart behind Giants' plate Tuesday

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Daulton Jefferies and the Oakland Athletics. Bart is starting at catcher over Curt Casali and hitting ninth. The Giants have been alternating starts between the two backstops for every game since April 16. numberFire’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nico Hoerner batting ninth on Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hoerner will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Max Fried and the Braves. Jonathan Villar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hoerner for 7.9 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
CHICAGO, IL

