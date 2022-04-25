ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Lady Lake crash leaves two teens dead

WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLADY LAKE, Fla. — Two teenagers are dead after a Sunday crash in Lady Lake. Officials say it happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. when a speeding vehicle left the roadway and struck a curb. At the time...

Albert Spearman
1d ago

the passenger in the front seat was my child. He was also ejected. I was blessed with another opportunity to hug him though. please neel those other families in your thoughts.

