New Braunfels Union Pacific Railroad crossing closed for emergency repairs

Train tracks. (Oliver Helbig/Getty Images)

A railroad crossing in the Hill Country will be shut down temporally while the Union Pacific Railroad completes repairs to the tracks. The closing comes after Union Pacific Railroad notified the City of New Braunfels about a failure underneath the railroad tracks at the San Antonio Street crossing, according to a news release .

In order to perform emergency repairs to the crossing near Lone Star Lounge, Union Pacific will temporarily close San Antonio Street on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather and other factors permitting. The closure will force detours on either side of the crossing. New Braunfels is handling the barricades and detours with traffic being redirected at Academy Street on the Walnut Avenue side of the closure and at Castell Avenue on the Main Plaza side of the closure, according to the release.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or expect delays and detoured routes while this work is underway. MySA reached out to New Braunfels for comment.

