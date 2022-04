Here’s the gist of Wednesday’s federal court ruling on Ohio’s legislative mapping mess: If the Ohio Redistricting Commission (in effect, GOP Senate President Matt Huffman, GOP House Speaker Robert Cupp) keeps doing what it does best — nothing — Ohioans will be forced to elect General Assembly members from Republican-proposed districts that Ohio’s Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional. Then, Ohio would be forced to go through the same apportionment falderal in 2024, because the default legislative districts that took effect on May 28 would only be good for 2022′s election. That is, this year’s mapping mess would be repeated in 2024.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO