Twin Peaks Inks Multi-Unit Deal to Further Pennsylvania Expansion

By Twin Peaks
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ultimate sports lodge signs area development agreement to open three locations in the Pittsburgh area by 2025. April 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // DALLAS - Twin Peaks Restaurant is bringing its one-of-a-kind sports watching paradise and lodge experience to Pittsburgh!. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PublicSource

How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools?

At a school known for its low rate of alumni going on to graduate from college, Sean has been accepted to Yale, Harvard and Stanford. His success is drawing attention to a program pushing students to achieve at the highest levels — outside of the district’s magnet programs. The post How did Sean Russell become one of the great hopes of Pittsburgh Public Schools? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania garden centers, landscapers begin phasing out newly banned plants

The latest round of plants added to Pennsylvania’s noxious weeds list reads like a directory of popular landscaping options. Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii), callery or Bradford pear trees (Pyrus calleryana) and Ravenna grass (Saccharum ravennae; Tripidium ravennae) have been staples of urban and particularly suburban landscaping for decades. All...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed Esplanade development on Pittsburgh's North Side receives $10M boost

The Washington County-based developer planning a $600 million project that would bring a massive Ferris wheel, splash park, marina, ice skating rink and housing project to Pittsburgh’s North Side received $10 million in state funding for the project. Millcraft Investments purchased the 5.5-acre property along the Ohio River from...
94.5 PST

Happy National Pretzel Day! Here’s Where To Get Your Pretzel Freebies

Here in New Jersey and the Philadelphia region, soft pretzels are pretty much one of the major food groups. And for good reason - pretzels first became popular in America in Pennsylvania thanks to German immigrants who began settling there around 1710, according to History.com. One of the first commercial pretzel bakeries was founded in Lititz, Pennsylvania!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lou Christie returns to Pittsburgh for 'Rock 'n Remember Live!'

The sounds of the swinging ‘60s will fill Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center on Saturday, as the artists who sang many of the era’s hits take the stage in Rock ‘n Remember Live!. Allegheny County’s own Lou Christie will headline shows at 4 and 8 p.m., along with...
