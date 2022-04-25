ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Sen. Messmer and Rep. Bartels visiting Spencer County

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Two politicians that represent the area are visiting the Tri-State.

The Spencer County Chamber of Commerce has announced that during its April Morning Brew on April 28, at 7:30, Senator Messmer and Representative Stephen Bartels will offer a 2022 review of Legislative House activities.

The location is at the Spencer County Youth & Community Center. People can RSVP by calling Kathy at 812-649-2186, or emailing her at kathy@spencercountychamber.org. All RSVPs must be made by the end of April 25.

