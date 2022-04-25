ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rie Muñoz retrospective set to begin at city museum

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, Alaska (KINY) - A retrospective on the career of Rie Muñoz opens at Juneau-Douglas City Museum on May 6. One of Alaska’s best-known artists, Rie Muñoz, is famous for her watercolor paintings of the daily activities of ordinary Alaskan people....

