Crawford County, PA

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

By Anna Ashcraft
 1 day ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a school bus was traveling down a hill on State Highway 408 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, when the driver lost control, travelled across both lanes, and hit an embankment and a small tree. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side, coming to a rest against a tree.

PSP reports all 25 students on the bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Minor to no injuries were reported among the students. The 72-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The school bus was towed from the scene.

Hydetown VFD, Townville VFD and Ambulance Service, Titusville Fire Department, Bloomfield Ambulance Service, Centerville Ambulance Service, EmergyCare Ambulance and Spartansburg Ambulance Service assisted the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Driver Crashes into Franklin Man’s Truck, Flees Scene

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police say a driver crashed into a Franklin man’s truck in Limestone Township on Monday afternoon and fled the scene. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:02 p.m. on Monday, April 18, on Aaron Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, involving an unidentified vehicle and a 2017 Ram pickup.
FRANKLIN, PA
Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

