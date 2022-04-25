281 Arlington Drive (Farmington Estates) – Batesville

There's an Amish flea market in northeast Ohio that features 55,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Nestled in Sugarcreek, Ohio, the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is now open for the season. The flea market is expected to have an additional 10,000 square feet of space to open this month.
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Sycamore Township, Ohio on Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said. According to police, 8 to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20....
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — All eyes will be on the sky Saturday! Are you ready for the show?. It's going to be the hottest Thunder on record in more than 30 years, with thousands expected in attendance. WHAS11 headed to southern Indiana and spoke to some happy campers. People there...
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game is great for local businesses, as it typically draws in crowds of tens of thousands of people. REMINDER FOR BLUE-GOLD GAME: Douglas Road closed from Ironwood to Twyckenham. With many anticipated to attend Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, this is an important reminder that...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus has shut down another home in the Hilltop area due to drug activity. “Our Zone Team is working alongside CPD to build strong cases to shut down drug houses that threaten public health and safety,” said Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. “By taking this drug house out of play, […]
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Three firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after a fire in Clark County, Indiana on Saturday afternoon, according to the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department. Monroe Township firefighters said they arrived around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of County Line Road in Underwood, IN...
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — An employee of Indiana Beach is hospitalized after being shocked by a power line. According to White County Sheriff, Bill Brooks, 52-year-old Travis Wilson, of Monticello, was in a lift bucket when it happened on Monday afternoon. Wilson was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Walmart Fulfillment Center that was devastated by fire in Plainfield last month will be permanently closed, potentially costing over 1,000 employees their job. The facility employed 2,089 employees at the time of the March 16 fire, including about 1,000 who were in the building when...
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers says a $25,000 reward is on offer for information on a missing woman that hasn’t been seen since 2001 for its “Crime of the Week.” The release states Patricia (Patti) Adkins has not been seen since June 29, 2001 after leaving the Honda auto plant in […]
I think we can all agree that there is no such thing as "too many water parks" - I say the more the merrier. There's a brand new water park opening this summer that you might want to add to your list of Indiana summertime road trip destinations. It's an all-inclusive water park located west of Indianapolis, in the city of Avon, IN.
After a fire on March 16th, Walmart announced they will not reopen their Plainfield warehouse location, leaving 1,132 workers without jobs. “Unfortunately, the property damage is too significant to reopen the facility for the foreseeable future,” Jason Speedy, Walmart’s Regional Vice President wrote in a letter that was shared with state leaders on April 22.
Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane at more than 40 stores. For now, it'll only be in the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues to feature a touch screen register with a scanner. "Kroger is...
CINCINNATI — More and more Kroger shoppers use the self-scan checkout lanes to save time, especially when many of the regular lanes are closed, and the few open ones have a line. But one of the biggest complaints about those self-checkout lanes is the lack of space for all...
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend. According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured at […]
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Family members have identified the two Indianapolis children killed during a weekend camping trip in Owen County. Nine-year-old Alexander “Xander” and 8-year-old Ziva Clark died on Saturday, April 23. The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday...
