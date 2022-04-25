ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, IN

259 Fieldstone Drive – Batesville

By Annie Nunley
WRBI Radio
 2 days ago

Thursday, 4/28 – 7:30AM-5PM Friday, 4/29 – 7:30AM-5PM Directions:...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WGN News

Falling tree kills young siblings in Indiana

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend. According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One local man airlifted to Indianapolis after serious crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local woman faces charges after driving under the influence and injuring another local Hoosier in a serious crash. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says this happened just before 10:00 p.m. pm Saturday. This was at the intersection of State Road 46 and County Road...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Batesville, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Batesville, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Beach employee injured in accident

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — An employee of Indiana Beach is hospitalized after being shocked by a power line. According to White County Sheriff, Bill Brooks, 52-year-old Travis Wilson, of Monticello, was in a lift bucket when it happened on Monday afternoon. Wilson was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis.
MONTICELLO, IN
WLWT 5

Largest Indiana antique market returning at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
KISS 106

10 Southern Indiana Homes that Will Upgrade Your Summer

If you’re like me and your guilty pleasure is HGTV, you enjoy scrolling real estate listings just for the interest of seeing beautiful homes and daydreaming. What better time to let your mind drift into the clouds, or better yet, purchase a new home, than summertime!. Summer 2022 is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEHT/WTVW

ISP gives drivers advice for farm equipment

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Planting season is approaching and Indiana State Police (ISP) want drivers to be on alert for large farm equipment on roadways. Police say if you see the equipment, be patient and be careful when passing. Drivers should not try to pass equipment in a “no passing zone” and be sure a farmer […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy